Today’s Wordle Answer (July 19th): Puzzle 395 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Try not to blow your top thanks to today’s Wordle answer for July 19th.

The solution to Puzzle 395 might have some players seeing red, but when the word you’re trying to guess is basically all consonants can you really blame them?

You have just 6 guesses to narrow down the hidden target word from a list of thousands of possibilities. The only clue you get in-game is from the orange and green letters you find, which are either correct letters that need reshuffling or are already in the right place.

To try and keep things calm, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to make your task just a tiny bit easier. Plus we’ve also left a list of previous Wordle solutions from the last month so you have an idea of what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you just can’t put your finger on the solution in Wordle it’s - at best - irritating, and absolutely vexing at worst. So by the time you’re down to your last guess, you’d be forgiven for having steam coming out of your ears.

So to save you from flying into an ill-tempered rage, we’ve come up with some hopefully helpful hints to get you started on the way to Wordle victory.

Your clues are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel at the start of the word

If you add that vowel to the last three letters, you get the color that’s a mix of black and white

The word is used in games and movies to describe birds that fire themselves at pigs

Previous Wordle Answers

Each one of the words below has already been used in a Wordle puzzle recently. While you could glean a few ideas from the list to eliminate some rogue letters, these definitely won’t appear again and are best avoided.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 19th

The Wordle answer today is angry.

History would suggest that the Vikings were an angry old lot, so is it much of a surprise that the etymology of the word angry has its roots in Old Norse?

Originally recorded around 1200, anger first meant more like “irritated” or “annoyed” and it wasn’t until a couple of hundred years later that it was seen in the sense of “rage” or “wrath”.

You could argue that this is an example of the semantic change phenomenon Semantic Deterioration or Pejoration, where the meaning of a word gets worse or more negative over time.

Or you could also make an argument that it’s an example of a similar, but different, phenomenon called Broadening, since the meaning of angry has expanded to include both rage and irritation at the same time.

