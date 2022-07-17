If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today’s Wordle Answer (July 18): Puzzle 394 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Wordle for days
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on
A Wordle answer where the player guesses crane, roped, bores and hover

There’s no hiding from today’s Wordle answer for July 18th, even in a crowd.

Puzzle 394 takes a relatively common word and turns it into a devious challenge. To uncover the hidden 5 letter word you need to spend your 6 guesses wisely - narrowing down the thousands of possibilities in the nick of time.

To make your task slightly easier, we’ve come up with a few Wordle hints to give you some ideas, as well as some clues and a list of previous solutions so you know what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When it comes to Wordle, it takes some out-of-the-box thinking to stand out from the herd. To keep your streak safe for another day, here are some hints to help jog your brain if you’re stuck.

Your clues are:

  • The answer only contains 1 vowel in the 3rd position
  • The first 3 letters spell out a pet name for a famous Nightingale
  • The last 4 letters spell out something you keep a door closed with

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have been used recently in Wordle puzzles and definitely won’t come up again. While you could guess them to eliminate some tricky letters, they are best avoided unless you’re desperate.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 18th

The Wordle answer today is flock.

Given the amount of herd metaphors in the Bible and how long humans have been keeping animals, is it any surprise that flock is a very old word with extremely similar analogues in Old English, German and Old Norse?

The meaning of flock seems to have started more generally - referring to a crowd or troop of people - before narrowing to refer more specifically to birds and animals. Since then, flock has been metaphorically extended back to also meaning a large group of people too, ironically reintroducing a sense of its original definition.

Keep the word games coming with these Wordle alternatives!

Tagged With

About the Author

James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to. Whether it's raging so hard at Sekiro that he bit his own hand, or confronting a 20-year fear of zombies to complete Resident Evil 2 eight times, he creates guides and reviews for the biggest blockbuster games.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Wordle

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch