Today’s Wordle Answer (July 18): Puzzle 394 Hints, Clues, and Solution

There’s no hiding from today’s Wordle answer for July 18th, even in a crowd.

Puzzle 394 takes a relatively common word and turns it into a devious challenge. To uncover the hidden 5 letter word you need to spend your 6 guesses wisely - narrowing down the thousands of possibilities in the nick of time.

To make your task slightly easier, we’ve come up with a few Wordle hints to give you some ideas, as well as some clues and a list of previous solutions so you know what to avoid.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When it comes to Wordle, it takes some out-of-the-box thinking to stand out from the herd. To keep your streak safe for another day, here are some hints to help jog your brain if you’re stuck.

Your clues are:

The answer only contains 1 vowel in the 3rd position

The first 3 letters spell out a pet name for a famous Nightingale

The last 4 letters spell out something you keep a door closed with

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have been used recently in Wordle puzzles and definitely won’t come up again. While you could guess them to eliminate some tricky letters, they are best avoided unless you’re desperate.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer July 18th

The Wordle answer today is flock.

Given the amount of herd metaphors in the Bible and how long humans have been keeping animals, is it any surprise that flock is a very old word with extremely similar analogues in Old English, German and Old Norse?

The meaning of flock seems to have started more generally - referring to a crowd or troop of people - before narrowing to refer more specifically to birds and animals. Since then, flock has been metaphorically extended back to also meaning a large group of people too, ironically reintroducing a sense of its original definition.

Keep the word games coming with these Wordle alternatives!