Today’s Wordle Answer (July 17): Puzzle 393 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for July 17th takes a walk on the wild side, but that doesn’t make it any easier to guess.

If only Puzzle 393 was as symmetrical as its numbers would suggest, then you might have more of a chance. As it stands, you have just 6 guesses to reveal the target 5 letter word.

The only hints Wordle gives you are orange and green letters. Green letters are already right where they need to be, whereas orange letters need reshuffling into the correct spot.

As more of a helping hand, we’ve thought of some extra clues as well as left a list of recent Wordle solutions so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Sometimes the choice of word in Wordle comes completely out of left field. They can be zany, they can be weird, but the task is always the same and you don’t get any extra guesses.

So you can keep your streak intact - for another 24 hours at least - here are some Wordle hints to take you closer to the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel in the 2nd position

The final letter can sometimes stand in for a vowel in words without any

The first 4 letters spell out a colloquial synonym for bad, or a word for hitting something if you add an “h”

Previous Wordle Answers

Words only appear once as the Wordle solution, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still guess them. Either use these old puzzles to eliminate some letters or avoid them completely.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 17th

The Wordle answer today is wacky.

Originally more of a slang word than it’s considered today, wacky is a relatively recent addition to the English language which was first recorded in the early 20th century.

It’s apparently a variant of a late 1800s word, “whacky”, and is probably derived from metaphorically being whacked on the head too much.

Like often comes up in Wordle, adding the suffix “-y” to a word to mean “full of or characterised by” is a surprisingly old phenomenon that can already be seen in Old English.

