Today’s Wordle Answer (July 16): Puzzle 392 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The edge of Wordle
A Wordle answer where the player guesses crane, roped, bores and hover

Sit back and relax with today’s Wordle answer for July 16th.

We’re starting the weekend with a difficult challenge for puzzle 392, which - even though it’s a common word - features some tough consonants to guess and a tricky double vowel.

This makes it particularly tough to whittle things down from the thousands of possibilities in just 6 guesses, but if you focus on getting green letters - which are already in the right place - over orange letters that still need moving, then it’s possible.

To make things just a little bit easier though we’ve left you a list of recent Wordle solutions so you know what to avoid, as well as some handy hints and clues to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re still missing a lot of letters in Wordle, it can feel like a huge amount of space to fill. To help you plug in the gaps, here are a few hints to get you started.

Narrowing down the whole alphabet of consonants can be a very difficult task, especially when there are double vowels involved too.

Your clues are:

  • The answer contains 2 vowels, but it’s the same letter repeated twice
  • The first 3 letters spell out the name of a baby marsupial in Whinnie the Pooh
  • The last 2 letters spell out a 1st-person possessive determiner

Previous Wordle Answers

There are still thousands of new possibilities, but all of these words have already been used in Wordle. While they could be good for a few ideas, they’re best avoided.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 16th

The Wordle answer today is roomy.

While adding “-y” to the end of a word sounds like a more recent phenomenon, it’s actually something that’s been recorded as far back as Old English, where the suffix was more like “-ig”, but meant a similar thing.

Roomy itself has been in use since the 17th century, but there was also an earlier word that meant the same thing, “roomsome”, that sounds pretty funny.

Check out these Wordle alternatives to flex your vocabulary further.

