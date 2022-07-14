Today’s Wordle Answer (July 15): Puzzle 391 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Rise to the challenge of puzzle 391 and take a look at today’s Wordle answer for July 15.

As we approach the weekend, Wordle has another devious brain-teaser to solve, this time including another common word that has plenty of features that make it difficult to decipher in just 6 guesses.

On top of uncommon letters, you’ve also got repeated ones to contend with, making this a hard task even with the relative familiarity of the target word.

What’s more, a lot of popular starting words will only net you one orange letter and no green letters at all - and even the orange letters you do get might be a red herring.

To make things a little bit more manageable, we’ve devised some hints and clues to nudge you in the right direction, as well as left a list of recent Wordle solutions so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Everyone’s heard of writer’s block, but is there such a thing as Wordle block? When something comes between you and the solution it can be tough to overcome, but luckily we’ve come up with some helpful hints to get you started.

Trying to figure out words with double letters is always tough, since it’s easy to get fixated on eliminating as many letters as possible. But once you start to consider duplicate letters as an option, things can begin to slot into place.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

But it’s the same vowel repeated twice

The first 3 letters spell out a shortening of a day of the week or another word for married

Previous Wordle Answers

While you might be able to glean a few ideas from this list, all of these words have already been used in Wordle over the last month. So while none of them will be the solution again any time soon, at least you know what to avoid.

Today’s Wordle Answer for July 15th

The Wordle answer today is wedge.

While the word is of uncertain original origin, there have been very similar words to wedge with very similar meanings as far back as Old English - with comparable words also in Old Norse, German and Dutch.

When it was first used, wedge just referred to the construction implement that people would use to hold joints together or prise them apart. However, as time went on the meaning of the word was expanded to refer to things that looked similar to a wedge.

This is a linguistic phenomenon known as semantic generalisation, or broadening, and is one of the more common forms of language change since metaphor is so widespread and powerful.

