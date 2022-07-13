Today’s Wordle Answer (July 14): Puzzle 390 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle Answer (July 14): Puzzle 390 Hints, Clues, and SolutionWordle soup
Give yourself a break and come check out today’s Wordle answer for July 14.
As summertime continues to simmer, we’re all the way up to puzzle 390 with a fun word to figure out that features some lesser used letters, but isn’t too obscure. So while there are some easy vowels to get, it’s also very easy to squander all of your 6 guesses while not learning very much as you run through popular consonants.
However, common starting words are still likely to net you at least one orange letter that appears in the word but needs moving to a different place - if not a green letter that’s already right where it needs to be.
To help narrow things down without dishing out the solution straight away, we’ve come up with some useful tips, hints and clues to get you started. As well, we’ve also left an updated list of every previous Wordle from the last month to give you a few ideas.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
Independence day might be fading into memory, but for a lot of people the thing referenced in today’s Wordle puzzle will still be working through the aftermath.
But while yours needs to be treated with care, you can enjoy others as a delicacy. Here are some hints to help you work out what it is.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains 2 different vowels
- The vowels are evenly spaced out by consonants in the word
- The first 4 letters spell out a common homograph that can mean seeing a band in the flesh or simply just existing
Previous Wordle Answers
Each of these words has already been used recently in a Wordle puzzle and won’t come up again. But while none of these will be the solution any time soon, you could always use them for a few ideas.
- #360 – Atone – June 14
- #361 – Primo – June 15
- #362 – Apron – June 16
- #363 – Blown – June 17
- #364 – Cacao – June 18
- #365 – Loser – June 19
- #366 – Input – June 20
- #367 – Gloat – June 21
- #368 – Awful – June 22
- #369 – Brink – June 23
- #370 – Smite – June 24
- #371 – Beady – June 25
- #372 – Rusty – June 26
- #373 – Retro – June 27
- #374 – Droll – June 28
- #375 – Gawky – June 29
- #376 – Hutch – June 30
- #377 – Pinto – July 1
- #378 – Egret – July 2
- #379 – Lilac – July 3
- #380 – Sever – July 4
- #381 – Field – July 5
- #382 – Fluff – July 6
- #383 – Agape – July 7
- #384 – Voice – July 8
- #385 – Stead – July 9
- #386 – Berth – July 10
- #387 – Madam – July 11
- #388 – Night – July 12
- #389 – Bland – July 13
Today’s Wordle Answer
The Wordle answer today is liver.
Given its appearance, it’s not a huge surprise that the word liver has its roots in the assumed Proto-Germanic words for sticky, smear and slimy - and nothing to do with “live” or “alive”.
However, also because of the way it looks, the liver was thought to be the organ that made blood in the body. This gave rise to the phrase “lily-livered” which implied that cowards weren’t full-blooded and brave enough, so their liver would be white and bloodless like a lily flower.
With another puzzle solved and lesson in the bag, here are some Wordle alternatives to continue the fun.