Today’s Wordle Answer (July 14): Puzzle 390 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Give yourself a break and come check out today’s Wordle answer for July 14.

As summertime continues to simmer, we’re all the way up to puzzle 390 with a fun word to figure out that features some lesser used letters, but isn’t too obscure. So while there are some easy vowels to get, it’s also very easy to squander all of your 6 guesses while not learning very much as you run through popular consonants.

However, common starting words are still likely to net you at least one orange letter that appears in the word but needs moving to a different place - if not a green letter that’s already right where it needs to be.

To help narrow things down without dishing out the solution straight away, we’ve come up with some useful tips, hints and clues to get you started. As well, we’ve also left an updated list of every previous Wordle from the last month to give you a few ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Independence day might be fading into memory, but for a lot of people the thing referenced in today’s Wordle puzzle will still be working through the aftermath.

But while yours needs to be treated with care, you can enjoy others as a delicacy. Here are some hints to help you work out what it is.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The vowels are evenly spaced out by consonants in the word

The first 4 letters spell out a common homograph that can mean seeing a band in the flesh or simply just existing

Previous Wordle Answers

Each of these words has already been used recently in a Wordle puzzle and won’t come up again. But while none of these will be the solution any time soon, you could always use them for a few ideas.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer today is liver.

Given its appearance, it’s not a huge surprise that the word liver has its roots in the assumed Proto-Germanic words for sticky, smear and slimy - and nothing to do with “live” or “alive”.

However, also because of the way it looks, the liver was thought to be the organ that made blood in the body. This gave rise to the phrase “lily-livered” which implied that cowards weren’t full-blooded and brave enough, so their liver would be white and bloodless like a lily flower.

