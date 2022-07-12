Today’s Wordle Answer (July 13): Puzzle 389 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for July 13 might be dreary, but the game is never boring.

Puzzle 389 features a very common word but with a few uncommon letters. So while every word is tough when you’re on your 6th guess, you can be easily forgiven for needing a helping hand landing the last few consonants.

Your goal in Wordle is to reveal the hidden 5 letter word in as few tries as possible, eliminating letters of the alphabet as you go. Letters that do appear in the word though turn either orange or green. Green letters are already in the correct place, whereas orange letters have to be shuffled into the right spot.

So you’re not struggling for too long, we’ve thought of some extra hints and clues to get you closer to the answer. Then we’ve also updated our running list of recent Wordle solutions to give you a few ideas.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Even vanilla words can be tough to guess in Wordle. All it takes is a couple unexciting guesses and you’re suddenly in a very tedious situation.

To set you back on the right track, here are some hints to help you place any letters you already have and preserve your streak for another day.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 just vowel

In the alphabet, the 1st letter comes 2 before the 5th letter and the 2nd letter comes 2 before the 4th letter

The last 3 letters spell out a conjunction that joins 2 things together

Previous Wordle Answers

Unless you have a really good memory, it’s easy to forget what’s already come up in Wordle. While these words won’t be used twice, they could give you some key ideas for uncovering today’s solution.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer July 13th

The Wordle answer today is bland.

Bland was first recorded in English in the 17th Century, with a similar meaning to the modern day - mild and smooth. However, as time has passed, people have started to use the word negatively to describe things that aren't very exciting.

When words take on more negative connotations over time, this is an example of the linguistic phenomenon, Pejoration.

Here are a few Wordle alternatives to get stuck into now you’re finished here!