Today’s Wordle Answer (July 13): Puzzle 389 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle Answer (July 13): Puzzle 389 Hints, Clues, and SolutionTake me to your Wordle
Today’s Wordle answer for July 13 might be dreary, but the game is never boring.
Puzzle 389 features a very common word but with a few uncommon letters. So while every word is tough when you’re on your 6th guess, you can be easily forgiven for needing a helping hand landing the last few consonants.
Your goal in Wordle is to reveal the hidden 5 letter word in as few tries as possible, eliminating letters of the alphabet as you go. Letters that do appear in the word though turn either orange or green. Green letters are already in the correct place, whereas orange letters have to be shuffled into the right spot.
So you’re not struggling for too long, we’ve thought of some extra hints and clues to get you closer to the answer. Then we’ve also updated our running list of recent Wordle solutions to give you a few ideas.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
Even vanilla words can be tough to guess in Wordle. All it takes is a couple unexciting guesses and you’re suddenly in a very tedious situation.
To set you back on the right track, here are some hints to help you place any letters you already have and preserve your streak for another day.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains 1 just vowel
- In the alphabet, the 1st letter comes 2 before the 5th letter and the 2nd letter comes 2 before the 4th letter
- The last 3 letters spell out a conjunction that joins 2 things together
Previous Wordle Answers
Unless you have a really good memory, it’s easy to forget what’s already come up in Wordle. While these words won’t be used twice, they could give you some key ideas for uncovering today’s solution.
- #359 – Donor – June 13
- #360 – Atone – June 14
- #361 – Primo – June 15
- #362 – Apron – June 16
- #363 – Blown – June 17
- #364 – Cacao – June 18
- #365 – Loser – June 19
- #366 – Input – June 20
- #367 – Gloat – June 21
- #368 – Awful – June 22
- #369 – Brink – June 23
- #370 – Smite – June 24
- #371 – Beady – June 25
- #372 – Rusty – June 26
- #373 – Retro – June 27
- #374 – Droll – June 28
- #375 – Gawky – June 29
- #376 – Hutch – June 30
- #377 – Pinto – July 1
- #378 – Egret – July 2
- #379 – Lilac – July 3
- #380 – Sever – July 4
- #381 – Field – July 5
- #382 – Fluff – July 6
- #383 – Agape – July 7
- #384 – Voice – July 8
- #385 – Stead – July 9
- #386 – Berth – July 10
- #387 – Madam – July 11
- #388 – Night – July 12
Today’s Wordle Answer July 13th
The Wordle answer today is bland.
Bland was first recorded in English in the 17th Century, with a similar meaning to the modern day - mild and smooth. However, as time has passed, people have started to use the word negatively to describe things that aren't very exciting.
When words take on more negative connotations over time, this is an example of the linguistic phenomenon, Pejoration.
Here are a few Wordle alternatives to get stuck into now you’re finished here!