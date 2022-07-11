If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today’s Wordle Answer (July 12): Puzzle 388 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Steal this Wordle
A Wordle answer where the player guesses crane, roped, bores and hover

The Wordle answer today for July 12 might be more suited to the evening, but can still be solved at any time of day.

Unlike some of the obscure words we’ve seen over the last few weeks, Puzzle 388 features a word most people probably use every day, but that doesn’t make it any easier when you’re down to your last guess.

With just a single vowel to anchor you, it can be really tough to guess all the right consonants in just 6 tries to solve the Wordle. Orange letters are some help, since they appear in the word but need to be moved to the right place. But green letters are what you really want - they’re already in the correct spot and give you vital information on how to proceed.

As well as some helpful hints and clues, we’ve left an updated list of recent Wordle solutions from the last month to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re grasping for a guess in Wordle, it can feel like you’re wandering through pitch-black darkness.

Like a light cutting through the inky shadows, here are a few hopefully illuminating hints.

Your clues are:

  • The answer contains just 1 vowel in the 2nd position
  • The middle 3 letters are next to each other in the alphabet
  • The answer sounds like a horseback warrior in shining armour

Previous Wordle Answers

These words are only good for eliminating letters, since they’ve already been used recently in Wordle and won’t come up again. If you’re stuck though, you could use them for some ideas.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 12th

The Wordle answer today is night.

Since night-time has been around since long before humans, it makes sense that night is a particularly old word that has very similar analogues in not just Germanic languages (like nacht in German), but Greek (nyx) and Latin (nox) as well.

