Today’s Wordle Answer (July 11): Puzzle 387 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for July 11 features a lot of repeated letters, so you either solve really fast or with a lot of difficulty.

As always with Puzzle 387, your goal is to unveil the target 5 letter word in as few guesses as possible to solve the Wordle. Any green letters you hit offer a vital clue since they’re already in the correct position. Orange letters however still need to be switched into the right spot.

Included in this page, we’ve left a list of recent Wordle solutions from the last month to give you a few ideas, as well as some handy hints to make things a bit easier without spoiling the fun.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wordle brings in all sorts of words, but some of them might be more formal than you’re used to. Plus, repeated letters are never easy to guess - especially when there are both double vowels and consonants in the same word.

So you’re not caught off guard by archaic terms of address, here are a few hints to help you slot some of the letters you could have guessed already.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels, but they’re the same letter repeated twice

The 1st and 5th letter are the same consonant

The last 3 letters spell out the name of a big wall that holds back water

Previous Wordle Answers

Words don’t come up in Wordle more than once, so this list of recent Wordle solutions is best avoided. However, you could glean some ideas from what’s been used already.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer July 11th

The Wordle answer today is madam.

If you speak French, then you might have been able to guess the origins of the word, which came into English from Latin via French.

Madam is thought to be a contraction of "ma" and "dame" - literally, "my lady" - which comes from the Latin "mea domina".

Here are a few Wordle alternatives to get stuck into now you’re finished here!