Today’s Wordle Answer (July 10): Puzzle 386 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Set sail with today’s Wordle answer for July 10 and slot safely back into port with your streak intact.

Puzzle 386’s solution is a bit of a niche word, but one that most people will probably have heard of at some point. However, a lot of the letters are definitely quite far down the list of what you would guess first. That makes it very easy to waste your guesses without learning very much.

After all, the only clues you get from the game in Wordle are green and orange letters. Green letters are the best since they’re already in the right place, whereas orange letters still need shuffling into the correct spot.

To make things easier, we’ve thought of a few hints to subtly reveal some of the letters. We’ve also updated our list of previous solutions to jog your brain if you’re stuck.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Everything has its rightful place, and that goes for letters in Wordle too. However, if you need a helping hand slotting some of the trickier letters, we’ve come up with some hopefully helpful hints to point you in the right direction without completely giving the game away.

This nautical word might be familiar to sailing enthusiasts and anglers, but not so much to everyone else.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel in the 2nd position

The word means like a parking spot on the water, or where you sleep on a boat

The last 4 letters sound like the planet we live on, but missing one of the vowels

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have already been used in a Wordle puzzle recently and won’t come up twice. While you could use them for a few ideas, they’re best avoided.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer July 10th

The Wordle answer today is berth.

The word berth was first recorded at the start of the 17th Century, but no one quite knows where it came from.

Linguists' best guess is that it's somehow related to "birth" and this variation was adapted from a metaphorical sense of being or "where something belongs".

.

Here are a few Wordle alternatives to get stuck into now you’re finished here!