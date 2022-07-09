If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today’s Wordle Answer (July 10): Puzzle 386 Hints, Clues, and Solution

More Wordle action
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on
A Wordle answer where the player guesses crane, roped, bores and hover

Set sail with today’s Wordle answer for July 10 and slot safely back into port with your streak intact.

Puzzle 386’s solution is a bit of a niche word, but one that most people will probably have heard of at some point. However, a lot of the letters are definitely quite far down the list of what you would guess first. That makes it very easy to waste your guesses without learning very much.

After all, the only clues you get from the game in Wordle are green and orange letters. Green letters are the best since they’re already in the right place, whereas orange letters still need shuffling into the correct spot.

To make things easier, we’ve thought of a few hints to subtly reveal some of the letters. We’ve also updated our list of previous solutions to jog your brain if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Everything has its rightful place, and that goes for letters in Wordle too. However, if you need a helping hand slotting some of the trickier letters, we’ve come up with some hopefully helpful hints to point you in the right direction without completely giving the game away.

This nautical word might be familiar to sailing enthusiasts and anglers, but not so much to everyone else.

Your clues are:

  • The answer contains 1 vowel in the 2nd position
  • The word means like a parking spot on the water, or where you sleep on a boat
  • The last 4 letters sound like the planet we live on, but missing one of the vowels

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have already been used in a Wordle puzzle recently and won’t come up twice. While you could use them for a few ideas, they’re best avoided.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 10th

The Wordle answer today is berth.

The word berth was first recorded at the start of the 17th Century, but no one quite knows where it came from.

Linguists' best guess is that it's somehow related to "birth" and this variation was adapted from a metaphorical sense of being or "where something belongs".

.

Here are a few Wordle alternatives to get stuck into now you’re finished here!

Tagged With

About the Author

James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to. Whether it's raging so hard at Sekiro that he bit his own hand, or confronting a 20-year fear of zombies to complete Resident Evil 2 eight times, he creates guides and reviews for the biggest blockbuster games.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Wordle

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch