Today’s Wordle Answer (August 9th, 2022): Puzzle 416 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Summer is the best time for flipping burgers and today’s Wordle answer for August 9th, 2022, is perfect for a barbeque.

While the solution for Puzzle 416 is most at home in the kitchen, it could also be your name - if your name means “noble” in Latin, that is.

As a Wordle challenge, this one is relatively difficult, combining some uncommon consonants and not many vowels with a bit of niche word that has much more popular alternatives.

What’s more, today’s puzzle also includes one of the trickier features that can pop up in Wordle, a double letter. The way the game deals with double letters is quite tough on the player, so it’s very easy to get down to your last guess without having much of an idea where to go next.

To make your task just a little easier, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 9th, 2022, to give you a clue, as well as compiled a list of recent solutions from the last month.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When it’s not going to plan, playing Wordle can feel like a really menial task. However, when the reward at the end of the job is so delicious, isn’t it worth putting in the effort?

Whether you’re just looking for some guidance or are down to your last guess, here are some Wordle hints to set you on the right track.

Your clues for Puzzle 416 are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel in the 2nd position

It also contains a repeated consonant, with the letters next to each other in the word

The word often comes up in popular cartoons, whether it’s Spongebob’s speciality dish or Marge’s sister in The Simpsons

Previous Wordle Answers

Take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from the last month if you’re struggling for ideas. While none of these will come up again, they can still give you a sense of the kind of letters at appear and what to incorporate into your guesses.

#385 – Stead – July 9

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

Today’s Wordle Answer August 9th

The Wordle answer today is patty.

Adopted in the late 17th Century, patty originally referred to a small, squished pie and is derived from the common French word, pate. In Jamaica it still has this meaning, while in the USA - as well as Australia, New Zealand and increasingly the UK - it usually refers to a flattened portion of ground meat and is synonymous with burger.

The word burger also has an interesting etymology, since it’s an example of a linguistic phenomenon called back formation. This is where speakers create new words by adding or removing perceived affixes from older words.

Hamburgers are named for the German city of Hamburg, but because of confusion with the English word ham, people thought that the ham was added to burger rather than the “-er” being added to Hamburg. This misunderstanding eventually led to burger being commonly used as its own word.

There are plenty more word games around to try out. Why not see if one of these Wordle alternatives takes your fancy?