Today’s Wordle Answer (August 8th, 2022): Puzzle 415 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for August 8th, 2022, might have left you puffing, but don’t worry, you’re not the only one struggling to keep up.

Most people will probably think the solution to Puzzle 415 applies to them, but with a little hard work and determination at least you can give your brain a workout.

The word today is a bit more common than it maybe should be - everyone will have definitely heard it - but there are a couple of things present that make it a difficult challenge in Wordle.

Firstly, the vowels are in tricky positions, making it tough to narrow down consonants without that solid base. Then there’s the consonants themselves, which include a couple that only come up every couple of weeks.

When your number of guesses is so limited, there’s no shame in getting a helping hand. That’s why we’ve put together some Wordle hints for August 8th, 2022, as well as a list of recent solutions to give you a few ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Like any skill, Wordle takes practice, but when a difficult challenge rears its head you can quickly be left feeling woefully unprepared. But if you can stick with the habit, you just might find things start getting easier and easier.

So you can skip ahead just this once, here are a few Wordle hints to get your guessing going.

Your clues for Puzzle 415 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

It’s a 3 letter word with a negative affix

It can be used physically or mentally, but is more often the former

Previous Wordle Answers

Here is a list of all the recent Wordle solutions over the last month. While words only ever appear once, hopefully you can get some ideas for eliminating difficult letters from what’s come before. Or maybe you were going to use one of these words without knowing and it’s saved you a guess?

#384 – Voice – July 8

#385 – Stead – July 9

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

Today’s Wordle Answer August 8th

The Wordle answer today is unfit.

Whether you’re unfit physically or unfit for office, no one is quite sure of the etymology of the word fit other than it appeared around the time of Middle English in the 1300s.

The prefix “un-” however, has a much clearer origin. It’s been used as a negation since the time of Old English and, although it went into decline throughout Middle English, became even more popular in the 1500s where it was commonly used to form compounds with words borrowed from other languages.

If you’ve ever wondered why some negated words use different prefixes, like atypical or improbable, it’s because those words have roots in different languages originally. “A-” is for words that come from Greek, whereas “in-” or “im-” come from Latin.

Now you’re done here, take on your next challenge with these Wordle alternatives.