Today’s Wordle Answer (August 7th, 2022): Puzzle 414 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Whether it’s physically or metaphorically, today’s Wordle answer for August 7th, 2022, is always a messy one, but with our help you can come out clean.

The word used in Puzzle 414 is relatively common, particularly in the press, but not necessarily one you would use every day yourself - unless you work somewhere very mucky indeed.

Even though there are some easy vowels, the difficulty here comes from the tricky consonants, which come up weekly on their own but rarely together. So when you’ve only got 6 guesses to narrow them down, it’s very easy to burn through all your tries without learning very much.

So you can keep your streak safe - for another 24 hours at least - we’ve collated a list of every recent solution from the last month to give you some ideas, as well as a few Wordle hints for August 7th, 2022, to get your guessing started.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

If Wordle calls you a genius for guessing the word in 1 try, then the implication of scraping it on your last go can feel very unfair indeed. If it’s going to attack your reputation like that, then it shouldn’t be so hard, should it?

To help you fight the temptation of giving up altogether, here are some Wordle hints to take you closer to the solution.

Your clues for Puzzle 414 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The first 2 letters spell out the domain country code for a European Microstate inside of northern Italy

The last 3 letters spell out something you listen with

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling for guesses, then check out this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month. While none of these words will come up again any time soon, you could still use them to get rid of tricky letters. Or maybe it will even save you a guess by eliminating something you were going to try.

#383 – Agape – July 7

#384 – Voice – July 8

#385 – Stead – July 9

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

Today’s Wordle Answer August 7th

The Wordle answer today is smear.

A particularly old word with roots in Old Norse and Old High German, smear originally just had the more benign meaning of rubbing grease, oil or ointment on something. However, as time has passed, smear has taken on more negative connotations of being dirty, to the point where in the 1800s it started to be used in the sense of “smearing someone’s reputation”.

In linguistics, when a word’s meaning gets more negative over time it’s called pejoration. It’s a very common kind of semantic change that affects more words than you might think. For instance, awful used to mean more like “awe-inspiring” rather than really bad, or like when you use attitude to mean “bad attitude” rather than just what someone thinks of something.

For more Hangman-adjacent hijinx, check out these Wordle alternatives for your next challenge!