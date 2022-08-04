Today’s Wordle Answer (August 5th, 2022): Puzzle 412 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for August 5th, 2022, can be unpredictable and prone to errors, but also a lot of high-octane fun.

Puzzle 412 features the most challenging of all the Wordle tricks: the dreaded double letter. To make matters worse, it’s also a consonant that doesn’t come up very often - only twice in the last month, in fact - so you’ve got your work cut out for you if you’re going to narrow things down in time.

Double letters are particularly difficult because there are so many options to consider in Wordle. It’s very easy to discount any orange or green letters you get from your future guesses as you try to eliminate others.

Once you’ve got a couple of letters in the right place though, hopefully you should be able to fill in the blanks.

To make things a little bit easier, we’ve compiled some Wordle hints for August 5th, 2022, to give you a few clues, as well as a list of recent solutions from the last month if you’re stuck for ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you finally manage to place a couple of tricky letters in Wordle, it can be as exhilarating as jumping over dunes. But all it takes is a couple of mistakes to feel like you’re stranded in the desert.

To help squash any errors, here are a few Wordle hints to give you some ideas.

Your clues for Puzzle 412 are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel

There’s a repeated consonant with the letters next to each other in the word

The word contains 3 ‘descenders’ (letters with a tail that goes below the writing line) at the end of the word and 1 ‘ascender’ (letter with a tail that goes above the writing line) at the start

Previous Wordle Answers

While words only ever appear once in Wordle, it still pays to know what’s already been used - even if it’s just what to avoid. Here is a list of all of the recent Wordle solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas.

#382 – Fluff – July 6

#383 – Agape – July 7

#384 – Voice – July 8

#385 – Stead – July 9

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

Today’s Wordle Answer August 5th

The Wordle answer today is buggy.

Modern applications like a dune buggy or buggy code might come to mind when you first think of buggy these days, but as a word it’s been in use a lot longer than you might think.

Buggy has referred to a covered, four-wheeled carriage since the late 1700s, but no one knows why. The best guess is that it was a colloquial term that came about because the roof of a carriage looks a bit like a beetle’s shell.

Using buggy to mean “infested with bugs” has also been around for a long time. While it might seem like a more modern way of speaking, adding the suffix “-y” onto the end of a word to mean “full of, or characterised by” has actually been a linguistic phenomenon since the times of Old English.

