Today’s Wordle Answer (August 4th, 2022): Puzzle 411 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for August 4th, 2022, sounds like a good one, but how many couplets can you make?

The solution for Puzzle 411 could be difficult for a lot of players to uncover because, even though it’s a common word, it features a jumble of tricky consonants without many vowels to anchor your guessing.

What’s more, the way the letters fit together doesn’t draw on any common prefixes and suffixes, so it’s even tougher to narrow things down in just 6 tries.

However, since the collocations are so different, once you’ve got a couple of letters in the right place you should be able to bring home the victory.

To help you on your way, we’ve compiled some Wordle hints for August 4th, 2022, to give you some clues, as well as updated our list of recent solutions from the last month.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’ve a couple of green letters in Wordle, guessing some similar sounding words is always a good scheme. However, it’s a difficult balance to strike since it’s also an easy way to burn through your guesses without learning very much.

To help you wade through the sea of possibilities, here are some Wordle hints to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 411 are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel at the end

But it has a consonant that can sometimes stand in for a vowel in the middle

The answer sounds like a herb that often goes with rosemary

Previous Wordle Answers

There are thousands of possible words you can guess in Wordle, but each one only ever features as the solution once. If you’re stuck for ideas, here are all of the recent puzzles from over the last month. While they won’t come up again, at least you know what to avoid.

#381 – Field – July 5

#382 – Fluff – July 6

#383 – Agape – July 7

#384 – Voice – July 8

#385 – Stead – July 9

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

Today’s Wordle Answer August 4th

The Wordle answer today is rhyme.

Everyone enjoys rhyming words, whether it’s in songs, poems or everyday conversation. But the word itself has an interesting and strange etymology.

Rhyme came into English from the Old French word “rime” or “ryme”, and that early spelling variation was doomed to dog the word until the modern day. While it was originally spelt like the French, from the 16th-18th Century there were sustained attempts to replace the more common “rime” with “ryme” but, possibly due to the word’s perceived relationship with rhythm, the contemporary spelling emerged.

This could be an example of a language phenomenon called hypercorrection, a feature of linguistic prescriptivism - the idea that language should be preserved and kept the same - where irregularities are introduced into a language based on the idea that a made-up form is ‘better’ or ‘more correct’ than another.

There are plenty of Wordle alternatives out there to try - here are a few!