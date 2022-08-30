Today’s Wordle Answer (August 31st, 2022): Puzzle 438 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for August 31st, 2022, is a special kind of reward, but solving a tough brain-teaser should be the only accolade you need.

The word featured in Puzzle 438 is slightly ironic, given it could refer to itself in the context of the game. However, it won’t come easily, and you will have to deploy some first-class sleuthing to narrow down all of the possibilities in just six guesses.

While it includes a couple of easier vowels that you might even get with your first guess, there are a couple of tricky consonants that have only appeared a couple of times over the last month. And until the last week or so, one of the letters hadn’t popped up for quite a long time, so there’s no shame in not making the low-percentage play of guessing it.

But once you’ve got a couple of those key letters in the right place, the rest of the puzzle should slot into place much more easily.

To get you started on the path to victory, we’ve compiled a list of every recent solution from over the last month to give you some inspiration, as well as some handy Wordle hints for August 31st, 2022, to give you a nudge in the right direction.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re dealing with an obscure word in Wordle, things would be much easier if the answer came tied up in a box with a little bow, but you don’t get so much as a participation trophy for this test of wits.

A Wordle champion gets no awards other than the satisfaction of being a top-class player.

To help you hit the jackpot and take home victory, here are some Wordle hints to get your guessing started.

Your clues for Puzzle 438 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fifth positions

The start of the word spells out the acronym for public relations

The answer is a homophone (sounds the same, but spelled differently) of a word that means ‘pull apart with difficulty’

Previous Wordle Answers

When you’re trying to think of lesser-seen letters to guess in Wordle, knowing what has appeared before can be very helpful. Here’s a list of every solution from across the last month to give you some ideas. While none of these words will get used again any time soon, they can still help you eliminate any tricky letters you’re stuck on.

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

Today’s Wordle Answer August 31st

The Wordle answer today is prize.

Like a lot of words in English, prize came into Middle English around the 13th Century from Old French. It was originally “prise”, the past tense of “prendre”, which meant take, seize or capture, which makes sense when you think of a prize as something you win with force or skill.

It would take another 300 years for the more figurative meaning to establish itself. The more metaphorical definition of prize meaning ‘anything worth striving for’ was first recorded in the 16th Century, and this is around the time that it was first seen spelled with a “z” too.

When words take on new figurative connotations, this is a common form of word meaning change known as metaphorical extension.

That’s another puzzle down, but there are still plenty more to test yourself with. Check out these seven Wordle alternatives to keep your skills sharp!