Today’s Wordle Answer (August 3rd, 2022): Puzzle 410 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for August 3rd, 2022, might be immature, but that doesn’t make it any easier to solve.

So while Puzzle 410 features a very common word that becomes less and less relevant to you as you get older, there are still a few rebellious consonants in there that could give you some trouble.

Some of them do appear reasonably frequently in Wordle, but not in the internet’s preferred starting words, so it’s still a race against time to narrow things down in just 6 guesses. So whether you’re beginning with a load of green letters or none at all, there’s no sense in going it alone.

To lend a helping hand we’ve compiled a list of recent solutions from the last month to jog your brain, as well as some Wordle hints for August 3rd, 2022, to give you a few clues.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you can’t put your finger on a difficult word in Wordle, it’s tempting to wail like a tiny baby, but being childish won’t save your streak for another day.

Here are some Wordle hints to help your guessing become mature enough to claim victory.

Your clues for Puzzle 410 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels that are next to each other in the word

The first 3 letters spell out the most common 2nd-person pronoun

The last 2 letters spell out the internet domain country code for a Southeast Asian country where Bangkok is the capital

Previous Wordle Answers

There have been hundreds of puzzles over the last year, but there are still thousands of possible solutions in Wordle. Each word only ever appears once, but it pays to know what’s been used already. If you’re stuck for ideas, here are all of the recent solutions from over the past month.

#380 – Sever – July 4

#381 – Field – July 5

#382 – Fluff – July 6

#383 – Agape – July 7

#384 – Voice – July 8

#385 – Stead – July 9

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

The Wordle answer today is youth.

As you might expect, youth is very closely related to the word young, which has its roots in Old English and similar Germanic languages.

You might have been able to guess this already because of the very similar analogues in German (“jung”) and Dutch (“jong”), which both mean the same as the English word.

However, a similar phenomenon to the “-th” suffix has also been around since the time of Old English and has always been used to conceptualise the qualities of adjectives or verbs and turn them into nouns.

For example, just like you can add “-th” to the adjective young to get the noun youth, you can do something similar to the adjective deep to get the noun depth.

