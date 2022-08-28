Today’s Wordle Answer (August 29th, 2022): Puzzle 436 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for August 29th, 2022, sits at the top of the tree, the head of the department, but that doesn’t make it any easier to figure out.

The word used in Puzzle 436 is an interesting one, since it breaks one of the classic mnemonics that a lot of people learned at school for spelling words like receive. But that’s not what makes it a tricky challenge in Wordle, though.

The hardest part of today’s puzzle is a combination of lesser-seen consonants and positions you don’t often find them in.

But, with that said, you’ve got a nice easy core of soft vowels to build around as you try to whittle down the possibilities elsewhere. So with a little help, the right letters should fall into place in no time.

To help you get to that point sooner rather than later, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 29th, 2022, to get you started. Plus we’ve also drawn up a list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some ideas too.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Even though Wordle is a single-player game, you’ve got to show some leadership and decisiveness to get ahead. When there are so many possible combinations of letters, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and not know what to do. But sometimes the only option is to act like the top dog and make an executive decision.

Here are a few Wordle hints to empower your guessing.

Your clues for Puzzle 436 are:

The answer contains two different vowels next to each other in the word

The first three letters spell out the name for life force in Chinese philosophy and medicine

The whole answer spells out the word for someone that cooks food professionally, with an extra vowel in the middle

Previous Wordle Answers

There are thousands of possible words in Wordle, just as there have been hundreds of previous solutions already. But if you need some ideas for what to guess next, take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last month. While the exact same word won’t come up again in the near future, they could still help you eliminate a difficult letter or something you’re struggling with.

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

Today’s Wordle Answer August 29th

The Wordle answer today is chief.

The word chief first appeared in Middle English around 1300, pronounced more like “chef”, which is ironic given the modern English word chef also comes from the same etymological root.

They both come from an Old French word - also “chief” - which itself comes from the Latin word “capus” which means captain or leader.

In this sense, chef literally means “head of the kitchen”, whereas the word chief has a more general connotation.

