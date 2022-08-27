Today’s Wordle Answer (August 28th, 2022): Puzzle 435 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re interacting with the word featured as today's Wordle answer for August 28th, 2022, you’re either having a really good time, or a really bad one.

This is because the solution to Puzzle 435 has a couple of distinct uses: one in the medical field and one related to extravagant clothing.

It’s a particularly difficult challenge for Wordle players as well. Not only is it a relatively niche word, but it also includes some of the least commonly seen letters from the whole alphabet.

However, there are a couple of saving graces that make things a little bit easier. First, you’ve got a good core of more common vowels to work with. Then, luckily, there aren’t any repeated letters to worry about - so most of the difficulty comes from a couple of rogue consonants.

To help you track them down without too much hassle, we’ve compiled some Wordle hints for August 28th, 2022, as well as a list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some much-needed inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re staring down the barrel of defeat in Wordle it can feel like a wound to your ego that no bandage can fix. However, once the letters start to mesh together, it’s amazing how quickly things can turn around.

To get your guessing going without a hitch, here are some hopefully helpful Wordle hints to keep your streak safe for another day.

Your clues for Puzzle 435 are:

The answer contains three different vowels - two of them are next to each other

The word contains both the first and last letter of the alphabet

The word rhymes with pause, but looks like the consonants are flipped around

Previous Wordle Answers

Here is a list of every recent Wordle solution from across the last month. Each word only ever comes up once, but you can still get some ideas and inspiration from what’s come before. If you’re struggling to incorporate a tricky letter into your guessing, or just need something to kick-start your game, why not try one of these old answers? While you’ll never get it straight away, it could take you closer than you think.

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

Today’s Wordle Answer August 28th

The Wordle answer today is gauze.

A light, loose, open weave fabric, the word gauze apparently comes from the French word “gaze” which means the same thing.

However, no one really knows how the word originated in French. There has been some speculation that it’s related to Arabic gazz, a raw silk that’s produced in and associated with the city of Gaza.

Medical gauze that’s used in bandages is usually made of bleached, sterile cotton and is called gauze because of the visual similarity between the two materials rather than an etymological link.

With that puzzle finally finished, take on your next challenge with these Wordle alternatives from around the internet!