Today’s Wordle Answer (August 27th, 2022): Puzzle 434 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for August 27th, 2022, is not for the easily offended - but with a little help you will be able to teach it some manners.

The solution to Puzzle 434 is a tough one for Wordle because it’s not just a five letter word on its own, but a four letter root word with a suffix that intensifies its meaning. This means it will easily catch out players that stick to unmodified nouns, verbs and adjectives in their guessing.

What’s more, repeated letters are always extremely tough to figure out in Wordle, and today’s word has a particularly uncommon one to deal with.

However, the way the letters are positioned means that hopefully once you’ve slotted a couple, the rest should fall into place.

To help you get everything in the right order, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 27th, 2022, to give you a few ideas. We’ve also updated our list of recent solutions to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

We know that there’s no one actively choosing the Wordle each day, but when they’re this tricky, it does seem particularly ill-mannered. And just when you think it can’t get any more impolite, it pulls out an extra cheeky double letter - the nerve.

So you can keep your daily streak alive with your sanity intact, here are some Wordle hints to get your guessing going.

Your clues for Puzzle 434 are:

The answer contains two different vowels evenly spaced out by consonants, and a repeated consonant at the start and end

The first two letters sound like a three letter word that means you really regret something

The last three letters sound like the noise you make when someone says - or you just realised you said - something stupid

Previous Wordle Answers

There might be a new Wordle every day, but it still pays to look back on what’s been before for some inspiration. While none of these words will likely come up again, they can still help you to get rid of some difficult letters. Whether you’re stuck or just want something smart to guess, take a look at this list for a few ideas.

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

Today’s Wordle Answer August 27th

The Wordle answer today is ruder.

Ironically, the word rude came into Middle English from the Old French word “ruide” around the 13th Century.

It has roots in the Latin word, “rudis” which means rough, raw, or wild and was metaphorically extended to people who exhibited similar traits.

The suffix “-er” has a couple of uses in English, but while they are both derived from a Germanic origin, they didn’t used to sound the same. Adding “-er” to turn something into an agent noun like the word baker was originally pronounced more like “-ere”. Whereas using to make a comparison, like in ruder, was pronounced more like “-ra” or “-re”

