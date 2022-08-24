Today’s Wordle Answer (August 25th, 2022): Puzzle 432 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for August 25th, 2022, divides opinion, but whether you think it’s creepy or hilarious, there’s still a lot of fun to be had figuring it out.

What Puzzle 432 lacks in vowels it makes up for in a variety of consonants, and since there are so many more of those to choose from it’s tough to eliminate them all in just six tries.

While the start of the word is a relatively common prefix that has come up once before in the last month, the end of word is more difficult, combining a few letters that are seen together much less often.

A lot of popular starting words will net you a couple of orange or even green letters right from the off today. However, it’s easy to get lulled into a false sense of security and waste your guesses without getting any closer to finding the target word.

So you don’t fall into that devious trap, we’ve thought of some helpful Wordle hints for August 25th, 2022, to give you some clues. We’ve also updated our list of recent solutions to nudge you along if you’re stuck too.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re put on the spot with just six guesses to work with, the pressure can feel like the spotlight is on you in the middle of a circus. And then if your guess doesn’t take you any closer to the solution, it’s easy to feel like you look like a fool.

But to make everything smiles and sunshine again, here are some Wordle hints to help you whittle down the thousands of possibilities.

Your clues for Puzzle 432 are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel in the middle position

The first two letters spell out the internet domain code abbreviation for a long, thin country in the southwest of South America

The last three letters spell out a word that means something belongs to you

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re stuck trying to come up with your next guess, take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last month for some inspiration. While words only ever come up once in Wordle, it’s good to get an idea of what kind of words appear. Plus, you could always try one of these words to eliminate a letter or group of letters you’re struggling with.

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

Today’s Wordle Answer August 25th

The Wordle answer today is clown.

The word clown was first recorded in English around the late 16th Century and probably comes from a Germanic origin since there are similar words that also mean clumsy or foolish person in Icelandic (“klunni”), Dutch (“kluns”) and Frisian (“klonne”).

The idea of a pantomime clown came soon after, around the start of the 17th century, as an amalgamation of a Shakespearian caricature of rural people and a classic stock character archetype in Italian comedies.

Calling someone a clown as an insult didn’t rise to popularity until the start of the 20th century, but this could be interpreted as an example of two different types of word meaning change working together.

The first is broadening, where a word’s definition expands to include new meanings, since clown took on a new metaphorical connotation. The second is pejoration, where a word’s meaning gets more negative over time, since the metaphor refers specifically to someone exhibiting the worst or most annoying traits of a clown.

Now you’re done here, try out some of these Wordle alternatives for a new challenge.