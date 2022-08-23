Today’s Wordle Answer (August 24th, 2022): Puzzle 431 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Just because the Wordle answer today for August 24th, 2022, is begging for your attention, doesn’t mean it will be any easier to guess.

The word used in Puzzle 431 has a few fun little features that make it a tricky and satisfying challenge in Wordle. There’s the perennial nightmare of a double letter to consider, with the added wrinkle of it being a vowel.

What’s more, the consonants aren’t that straightforward either, including one that seems relatively normal, but has actually only appeared once in the last month.

With all of those different factors to take into account, you would be easily forgiven for burning through your six guesses without learning too much about the target word.

To give you a bit more of a chance at victory, here are some Wordle hints for August 24th, 2022, to help if you’re stuck. And for some extra info to make your decisions easier, we’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from over the last month.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

If you complete your daily Wordle too quickly, it can leave you feeling a bit deprived in the 24 hours in between. So try not to come off as too keen, clingy and cloying when you finally get to try a new one.

To save you from the destitution of defeat, here are a few Wordle hints to nudge you in the right direction!

Your clues for Puzzle 431 are:

The answer contains two of the same vowel next to each other in the word

The first three letters sound like the joint in the middle of your leg

The last two letters sound like the opposite of live

Previous Wordle Answers

With thousands of possibilities to choose from, it can be tough to even narrow down a pertinent guess in Wordle. However, things get a lot easier with some inspiration. Here’s a list of all of the recent Wordle solutions from over the last month to give you a few ideas for today’s puzzle.

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

Today’s Wordle Answer August 24th

The Wordle answer today is needy.

The practice of adding the suffix “-y” to a word to mean “full of, or characterised by” is a lot older than you might think. The adjective needy appeared in Middle English around the 14th Century, but adding the suffix was present in Old English, where it was pronounced more like “-ig”.

Originally, needy was used to refer to a poor person who was ‘full of need’. But while this definition is still in use, nowadays needy is just as commonly used to refer to a desperate and clingy love interest who is overly demanding of the affections of their would-be partner.

This split definition comes from the different senses of the word need, but both word formations follow the same general rule - someone who is ‘full of need’; just different kinds of needs.

There are plenty more word games to get stuck into now you’re finished here. Try out some of these Wordle alternatives!