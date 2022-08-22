Today’s Wordle Answer (August 23rd, 2022): Puzzle 430 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Try not to let today’s Wordle answer for August 23rd, 2022, twist you up. With a little patience you can knit even the toughest letters into an intricate tapestry.

While Puzzle 430 features a relatively common word that comes up in our clothing, furniture and various other places every day, it can still be a tricky challenge in Wordle thanks to a couple of lesser-seen consonants - although one in particular has been popping up a lot recently.

The other - which is actually next to it in the alphabet, in fact - hasn’t come up in the last month at all, so you were probably right not to guess it on the balance of probabilities.

However, Wordle is the kind of game where you have to expect the unexpected, despite not having much room to breathe.

To help you whittle down the possibilities in just six guesses, we’ve thought of some Wordle hints for August 23rd, 2022, to get things started. We’ve also updated our usual list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re trying to make connections here, there and everywhere, Wordle can seem a lot more complicated than it really is. But once you lace a few key letters together, the full word can intertwine in next to no time.

So you can knit all of the letters nice and tightly together without too much hassle, here are some Wordle hints to begin the thread.

Your clues for Puzzle 430 are:

The answer contains two different vowels evenly spaced out by consonants

The first two letters sound like something you would say in surprise or to get a horse to stop

The last two letters are a common abbreviation for the language this page is written in

Previous Wordle Answers

Words only ever come up once in Wordle, however, you can learn a lot from looking at what’s come up before. As well as an idea of the kinds of words that appear, you can get ideas for prefixes, suffixes and even individual letters to try. If you’re stuck, try incorporating something from the list below into your next guess.

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

Today’s Wordle Answer August 23rd

The Wordle answer today is woven.

Woven is the past tense form of the verb weave, which started to show up in the late 15th Century.

Before then, where weave had come from the Old English word “wefan”, its original past tense form was more like “wave”, but it changed towards the end of the Middle English period.

The best hypothesis for why the evolution occured is a linguistic process called analogical change. This is where the generally accepted rules that apply to some words start to be applied to other similar words as well.

The potential culprit here is the verb steal and its past tense form, stolen. The theory is because the past tense for stolen was formed that way, people started to apply the rule to woven as well, until it became the dominant form.

