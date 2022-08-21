Today’s Wordle Answer (August 22nd, 2022): Puzzle 429 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for August 22nd, 2022, has a lot of good qualities worthy of celebrating - if only every day was this deserving.

Puzzle 429 has the distinction of including a collection of letters that don’t appear together that often in Wordle, even if they do come up on their own relatively frequently.

It’s also a word that’s kind of niche outside of school, so it also might not be the first thing you think of to guess even though most people will have heard it used.

So while you don’t have any repeated letters or whacky combinations to worry about, there’s still a decent jumble of letters to whittle down in a severely limited amount of guesses.

To make your task slightly more manageable, we’ve compiled some Wordle hints for August 22nd, 2022, to get you over the line without much hassle. We’ve also left a list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you a few ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

To solve a tough Wordle in just six guesses, you need to use every advantage at your disposal, even if there’s not much recognition or a prize waiting for you at the end of the road.

Relaxation should be its own reward however, plus you get the distinction of knowing you’re actually very clever.

Your clues for Puzzle 429 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels evenly spaced out by consonants

The first three letters go with maid and man to make a mythical creature with the tail of a fish

The last two letters spell out the gender-neutral, singular, third-person pronoun

Previous Wordle Answers

It can be tough to come up with a good guess in Wordle, even when there are thousands of possibilities to choose from. If you’re struggling to eliminate some difficult letters, you could always use one of these words to get them out of the way quickly. Even though they won’t appear again for a long time, it still pays to know what’s already been used.

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

Today’s Wordle Answer August 22nd

The Wordle answer today is merit.

Something's merits are its best qualities, and that meaning has remained largely the same since the word first crossed into English from Old French and Latin in the Middle English period between the 12th and 15th centuries.

The Old French word was "merite" from the Latin "meritus" and they were often used in a religous context to refer to something's moral worth or what someone deserved for their efforts.

Rather than changing radically over time, merit is almost more interesting for how similar its meaning has stayed for that length of time. Explicitly good words usually go through a process of amelioration and pejoration, where their meaning gets better or worse as it's under or overutilized.

That’s another puzzle in the bag, but there are still plenty more left on the internet to discover. Get you next fix from one of these Wordle alternatives!