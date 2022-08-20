Today’s Wordle Answer (August 21st, 2022): Puzzle 428 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’ve already spent too much time searching for today’s Wordle answer for August 21st, 2022, you’re not the only one, so don’t give up.

The solution to Puzzle 428 might feel futile, but that’s still no reason to throw it all away and leave with nothing.

Your main source of difficulty this time around is the consonants, which despite being relatively common appear in weird places that could easily throw you off. That’s somewhat alleviated by some kind vowels, but when there are some many possibilities, it’s very easy to burn through all six tries without learning very much.

So you can get everything in the right place and walk away victorious with your head held high, we’ve put together some Wordle hints for August 21st, 2022 to get things started. We’ve also drawn up a list of recent solutions from the last 30 days to give you a bit of inspiration too.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Some people look down on games as time squandered, but relaxation is important, and there are few small victories as satisfying as solving a Wordle.

But when you’re struggling to come up with a guess, it can feel like it takes so long that you’re withering away to nothing, when really only a couple of minutes have passed.

So you can clean up in a timely fashion, here are some Wordle hints to get your guessing going.

Your clues for Puzzle 428 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in positions 2 and 5

The first three letters spell out the singular past tense form of “be”

The last two letters sound like the UK’s best-loved hot drink

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling for inspiration, consider this list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last month. While none of these words will come up as the answer again any time soon, you can still get some ideas from what’s come up before. You never know what could mean the difference between defeat and victory!

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

Today’s Wordle Answer August 21st

The Wordle answer today is waste.

The etymology of waste is interesting, because two of its different meanings come from different words in a root language fusing into one word in English.

The idea of waste meaning rubbish came into Middle English from Anglo-Norman French and Frankish where it was pronounced more like "wast".

However, the usage of waste as in "lay waste" to (or destroy) something also comes from Anglo-Norman French, but the original word was "waster".

Probably because of their aural similarity, they eventually became homonyms in English. Words that look the same and sound the same, but have different meanings.

That’s another puzzle in the bag, but there are still plenty more left on the internet to discover. Get you next fix from one of these Wordle alternatives!