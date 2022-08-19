Today’s Wordle Answer (August 20th, 2022): Puzzle 427 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for August 20th, 2022, is a nice little surprise, so take a look - you deserve it.

Puzzle 427 has two tricky features that can trip up even the most diligent Wordle players around, so while the vowels might be quite easy, there’s still some jeopardy in getting everything in the right order in just six guesses.

Always tough is the dreaded double letter. It’s so easy to focus on eliminating consonants that you might not even consider the possibility until it’s too late. Plus, even though the vowels show up relatively often, they appear in an order that will likely take a couple of guesses to figure out organically.

However, we’re here to make things just that little bit easier with some handy Wordle hints for August 20th, 2022, as well as a list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Just like any other problem, Wordle has to be approached and managed correctly to achieve the best outcome for everyone involved. But since it’s a single player game, that’s probably just you.

Or maybe you play with friends and compare results? In that case, hopefully they won’t view you any differently when you can flex that you solved today’s puzzle more quickly than them.

Just don’t tell them you used the Wordle hints below to get an edge!

Your clues for Puzzle 427 are:

The answer contains two different vowels that are next to each other in the word

The word starts and ends with the same letter

The first three letters sound like where you get apples, acorns and coconuts

Previous Wordle Answers

There are thousands of words to choose from in Wordle, but sometimes it’s tough to decide on one to pick. If you’re struggling to think of a guess, maybe one of these previous solutions will help to get rid of a tricky letter that’s giving you trouble? These words won’t appear again, but they at least give you an idea of what comes up.

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

Today’s Wordle Answer August 20th

The Wordle answer today is treat.

Crossing into English from Old French in the 1300s, the word treat originally meant to negotiate or bargain.

For wealthier people, this often came with food or drink to sweeten the deal, so by the 1600s it became more associated with having a small party as an appreciative guesture. In another couple of hundred years, this meaning had widened out into small things that gave pleasure - treat yo' self.

This is an example of broadening, where the meaning of the word dilutes to include lots of different things that it didn't originally, and is a very common type of historical word change.

That’s another puzzle in the bag, but there are still plenty more left on the internet to discover. Get you next fix from one of these Wordle alternatives!