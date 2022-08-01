Today’s Wordle Answer (August 2nd, 2022): Puzzle 409 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Don’t be shy! Come and take a look at today’s Wordle answer for August 2nd, 2022.

Puzzle 409 is a bit different from most days because it features an adverb (a word that describes how something is done) rather than a noun (the name of something) or an adjective (a word that describes something). They’re often not the first words you would think to guess, especially when it’s a relatively uncommon one too.

It’s a 3 letter core word with a suffix tacked on the end, but to make things more difficult, has a tricky double letter as well.

To make your challenge more manageable, we’ve included all of the recent solutions from over the last month to give you a few ideas, as well as some Wordle hints and clues for August 2nd, 2022.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re trying to nail those last few letters in Wordle, it can feel like you’re flirting with the answer but it’s reluctant to be tied down.

To tease out those last timid letters without them shrinking away, here are some Wordle hints to get your guessing started.

Your clues for Puzzle 409 are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel

There’s a repeated consonant that can sometimes stand in for a vowel in the 3rd and 5th positions

The word sounds springy, but has more to do with shyness

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re stuck for ideas, take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last month. Words only ever appear once in Wordle, so these are only good for eliminating difficult letters in a pinch, but at least you know what to avoid.

#379 – Lilac – July 3

#380 – Sever – July 4

#381 – Field – July 5

#382 – Fluff – July 6

#383 – Agape – July 7

#384 – Voice – July 8

#385 – Stead – July 9

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

Today’s Wordle Answer August 1st

The Wordle answer today is coyly.

Meaning shy, bashful, or playing hard to get, coy came into Middle English around the 1300s from the Old French word “coi” - pronounced more like “quei”.

This has its roots in the Latin word “quietus” which - no prizes for guessing - meant quiet, still or calm.

Originally, coy just meant quiet or still, but by the end of the 14th Century had taken on the connotations of shyness that it’s more associated with today. The idea of flirtatiously shirking a romantic relationship is a more modern invention though - coming into common use by the mid-20th Century.

This puzzle’s done, but there’s still more fun to be had - check out these Wordle alternatives!