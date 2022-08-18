Today’s Wordle Answer (August 19th, 2022): Puzzle 426 Hints, Clues, and Solution

When you see today’s Wordle answer for August 19th, 2022, try not to be too nonplussed.

While the solution to Puzzle 426 might be an evocation of apathy, tracking down the necessary letters with only 6 guesses can be anything but.

You’ve not got any tough repeated letters to mull over this time, but rather a difficult collection of consonants that it can be tricky to whittle down without wasting guesses. The prefix at the start of the word is a familiar one, but it doesn’t come up too often in Wordle. Then the vowel position going into the end of the word can take some finessing as well.

However, once you’ve managed to get a few key letters in the correct positions, things should slot quickly into place from there.

So you’re not in the dark for too long, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 19th, 2022 to get you started, while we’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions to hopefully give you some clues.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you finally see those green letters light up in Wordle, it’s a real weight off your shoulders, and it would take a heart of stone and an ice cold disposition to act like you don’t care.

To lighten the load and help you closer to that all important victory, here are some Wordle hints to nudge you along.

Your clues for Puzzle 426 are:

The word has just one vowel in the fourth position

The first two letters tell someone to be quiet

The last three letters spells out something soft that covers the floor

Previous Wordle Answers

If you need some ideas for words and letters to choose, here’s a list of every recent Wordle solution from over the last month. While none of them will reappear any time soon, you could still use them to eliminate any difficult letters you’re struggling with. Or maybe you were going to use one of these words and just saved yourself a guess?

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

Today’s Wordle Answer August 19th

The Wordle answer today is shrug.

Shrug arrived in English around the Middle English period, but there’s no conclusive consensus on the origins of the word, other than it could be related to the Danish word “skrugge”, which meant stoop over or crouch down.

At this time it simply referred to the physical action of moving your shoulders, whether you’re stretching them out or taking off your jacket. However, nowadays we would be more likely to use shrug as a dismissive action of indifference or ignorance.

This is most likely a metaphorical use of the word, arising from how you’re shrugging off a question like you would shrug off a coat. When words take on abstract meanings like this, it’s called metaphorical extension.

