Today’s Wordle Answer (August 16th, 2022): Puzzle 423 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Even though the Wordle answer today for August 16th, 2022, doesn’t look very nice, you will soon be asking for more.

The solution to Puzzle 423 is symbolic of lean times, economic hardship and not-so-fine dining, so much so that it’s become synonymous with struggling and punishment.

As a challenge in Wordle, it can be a tricky one too. While there’s a nice core of vowels to work with, they’re in a funny order that could easily trip you up. Then there’s the consonants. Despite there being no doubles to mix up, there are a few relatively uncommon ones in there that only come up every couple of weeks.

As a handy guide, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 16th, 2022, to give you a clue. Plus, to help with some ideas if you’re stuck, we’ve updated our list of recent solutions from across the last month too.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Getting a good score in Wordle can be as satisfying as a five-course meal, but running out of guesses feels like submerging your face in a bowlful of watery porridge. But when you’ve got just 6 guesses to narrow down the thousands of possibilities, getting in under the limit is much easier said than done.

However, to save you from that sludgy fate, here are some Wordle hints to get your guessing started.

Your clues for Puzzle 423 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels that are next to each other in the word

The first 2 letters spell out the internet domain country code for a mediterranean country with a rich history of mythology and many islands

If you say the last 2 letters together, it still sounds like you’re just saying the last 1

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have already appeared recently in Wordle, but while they won’t come up again in the near future, it’s still good to get a sense of what’s already been used and what to avoid. If you’re struggling for ideas, you could get some inspiration for eliminating letters, or just save yourself some guesses by not using any of them.

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

Today’s Wordle Answer August 16th

The Wordle answer today is gruel.

Probably best known in modern times for Oliver Twist asking for more dinner, gruel is a thin liquid of oatmeal boiled in water or milk. It’s got less substance than porridge - because there’s more liquid and less oats - and therefore cheaper to produce but not as nice.

Because of its availability and utility, gruel has been a staple food for humans for centuries, so it’s not surprising that it arrived in Middle English from Old French - also “gruel” - but is probably of Germanic origin from the word “grut” meaning ground material.

Gruel also has a more common usage that you might not expect. The adjective “gruelling” is also derived from gruel, but is a much later invention. Around the 1700s, because of gruel’s association with ill and poor people, the idea of “getting one’s gruel” came to be used as slang for punishment and then doing something difficult; as if you were being punished.

Nowadays we’ve pretty much lost the association with gruel and would just use gruelling to refer to something arduous or difficult - much like Wordle can be if you’re not sure what to guess!

