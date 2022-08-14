Today’s Wordle Answer (August 15th, 2022): Puzzle 422 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for August 15th, 2022, features a lot more luck and deception than normal, but if you play your cards right you can still walk away with the win.

The difficulty in Puzzle 422 comes from the consonants, because even though you’re trying to guess a relatively familiar word, there are still some tricky letters to pull out.

However, with a solid base of vowels to work with, hopefully once you slot a couple of letters in the right place you should be able to fill in the blanks without too much hassle.

Of course, that’s much easier said than done in just six guesses, so to help out we’ve come up with some handy Wordle hints for August 15th, 2022, to bolster your ideas. To make things a little bit easier too, we’ve also left a list of all of the recent Wordle solutions from across the last month so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re struggling in Wordle, without any opponents to read the only person you’re bluffing is yourself. That’s why there’s no harm in getting a helping hand - it’s not cheating if you’re playing against yourself, right?

To keep your competitive fire burning so you can bring home the win, here are some Wordle hints to nudge you in the right direction.

Your clues for Puzzle 422 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels in the 2nd and 4th position

The first 2 letters spell out the name of the Kung Fu Panda and one of the Teletubbies

You often say the last 2 letters when you stall for time during speaking

Previous Wordle Answers

Here’s a list of all the recent Wordle solutions from across the last month. While none of them will come up more than once, it’s still useful to know what’s already been used. Maybe you can get some ideas for letters to try? Or maybe you were going to try one of these words and waste a guess?

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

Today’s Wordle Answer August 15th

The Wordle answer today is poker.

The etymology of the word poker in the sense of being something you poke another thing with is relatively simple. By adding the suffix “-er” to a verb you turn it into an “agent noun” that denotes it’s something that is performing the verb.

However, the origins of the name of the game poker are more complicated.

It comes from American English during the 19th Century, but is most likely derived from the name of a similar German card game “Pochspiel”. The first part of the name, “Pochen”, means to brag or big yourself up in an attempt to fool other people.

While this theory would certainly fit given the similarity of the words and the different cultures moving to the United States at the time, there’s no definitive proof to accept it as fact.

For more word game fun, why not see if one of these Wordle alternatives takes your fancy?