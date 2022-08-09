Today’s Wordle Answer (August 10th, 2022): Puzzle 417 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Hold on for dear life, because today’s Wordle answer for August 10th, 2022, is ready to pop off.

Although the solution to Puzzle 417 features a couple of popular letters, it could still easily slip through your fingers if you don’t grab on tight. While it doesn’t feature anything really difficult like a repeated letter, today’s game could still be tough for a lot of players.

First off, it doesn’t have many vowels, which can make it difficult to anchor your guesses if you get lost early. Second, it includes a couple of relatively uncommon consonants which you might take a few tries to guess - a luxury you don’t really have in Wordle.

And finally, despite being an everyday word that everyone will have heard before, the word has a lot of more popular synonyms, so it might not be the first one you reach for when you’re narrowing things down.

However, with a careful strategy and a couple of clues anything is possible. That’s why we’ve compiled some Wordle hints for August 10th, 2022, to give you some ideas, as well as a list of every solution from the last month so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

As you tiptoe closer to crunch time in Wordle, it can feel like victory is slipping further and further out of your grasp by the second. However, all it takes is one good guess to get a firm grip on proceedings once again.

To help you get a hold of the answer, here are some Wordle hints for August 10th, 2022.

Your clues for Puzzle 417 are:

The word contains just 1 vowel in the middle position

The first 2 letters spell out the abbreviation for the unit of liquid between millilitres and litres

The last 3 letters can also be used as a common suffix to make verbs present tense

Previous Wordle Answers

When you’re drawing a blank, it can help to see what’s come before. Take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month if you’re struggling for ideas. Even though they won’t come up again, it at least helps to know what to avoid.

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

Today’s Wordle Answer August 10th

The Wordle answer today is cling.

Present in English since the times of Old and Middle English, the word cling originally meant more like sticky, before eventually taking on the more metaphorical meaning it has now hundreds of years later.

When it first appeared, it was pronounced more like “clingen” and probably reached its modern pronunciation through a process called apocope.

This is where a sound or syllable gets chopped off the end of a word over time. It’s a type of elision - where sounds get missed off of words during conversation - and is a very common kind of word formation in English.

As you speak, you naturally push words together and miss out some of the sounds in between. Eventually the shortened, elided form gets recognised as the ‘correct’ form by speakers and becomes the commonly accepted variant.

