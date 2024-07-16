Chocolate maker, spice lover, and now... ping pong player? Timothee Chalamet's next film sounds like quite the oddball flick

Timothee Chalamet has taken on making bars of chocolate and ruling over the spice over the past year, but his next project seems to be all about… uh, table tennis!

How do you feel about ping pong? I suspect like most people you're a bit ambivalent, it's more one of those things you do when you're on holiday and maybe you're a little tipsy, and, oh, hey, a ping pong table, fancy a game? Of course you're then not very good at it, who is - well, professionals, that's who, and as reported by Variety, that's what Chalamet's next role will be. A24 announced the new project, titled Marty Supreme, yesterday following Variety's report, though apart from the fact it will be directed by Josh Safdie and star Chalamet, the film distributor didn't have much to say about it. Thankfully, Variety was able to fill in some gaps.

According to sources that spoke with Variety, the film is meant to be a fictionalised, original story, but the outlet has also heard that it was inspired by professional ping pong player Marty Reisman. The renowned ping pong player, who died in 2012, started his career off as a hustler in Manhattan, where he'd play for bets and prize money. Across his career he won 22 major ping pong titles from 1946 all the way to 2002, and he's a five-time bronze medalist at the World Table Tennis Championships too. Reisman was also known as the "wizard of table tennis" so if this film is about him, it sounds like a fun character to focus on.

Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/9ko3uu0IsC — A24 (@A24) July 15, 2024

Safdie is best known for his work with Benny Safdie, most notably films like Good Time and Uncut Gems. The two decided to split up and go in different directions in their respective directing careers earlier this year, with Benny most recently having helped create and star in The Curse, an odd reality-TV series spoof co-starring Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone.

Marty Supreme is being co-written by Ronald Bronstein, who also served as a writer on the Safdie brothers' Good Time and Uncut Gems, as well as other films by the former directing duo. Not much else is known about the upcoming ping pong film, but A24 promises that it's "coming soon."