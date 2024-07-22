Fear not, Wolverine has also got his arse on an Xbox controller

If you saw that recent un-butt-lievable Deadpool controller and thought "why can't I get my hands on Wolverine's dump truck too" you're in luck!

Xbox just loves doing strange controller giveaways these days, and last week it probably revealed the strangest yet - a Deadpool-themed controller with the merc with a mouth's juicy cheeks planted firmly on the back of the controller. You actually have the chance to win this controller, alongside a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed Xbox Series X, but obviously there's only one in the world, so good luck to whoever is able to plant their sweaty mitts on Deadpool's rotund rear. But, the sad thing about it was that Deadpool was all on his own, his ass displayed to the world with no one to keep him company. Earlier today, though, over on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft revealed that yes, Wolverine would be getting one too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Okay bub, we heard you!" reads the post from Xbox Wire. "In anticipation of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26 and following the release of the Deadpool-designed custom Xbox Wireless Controller, fans around the globe clamored for Logan’s very own Adamantium-tough tush (on a controller, of course). And because we can’t resist a little friendly competition (certainly not due to fear of his temper), our team went straight into production on this custom Wolverine-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller."

There's even a big billboard advertising the controller in Alberta, Canada, because "nothing says 'you're my best bub' quite like renting out a massive sign in the place where you first popped your claws. It’s the superhero equivalent of a friendship bracelet, just way more… public." Obviously this controller will have been in the works for a while too, you didn't actually manage to convince Xbox to do all of this in the space of a week, but at least Deadpool's not on his own now - the only caveat is that this one is also a sweepstakes prize, so good luck to you there too.

The final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine went up last week, but you probably shouldn't watch it, because it's chock full of spoilers.