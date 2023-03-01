Wo Long release times, pre-load, download size and everything else you need to know

We’re just a couple of short days away from the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja’s follow-up to the Nioh series. Wo Long is a challenging action RPG with systems inspired by Nioh, Sekiro and the broader Souls-like genre.

The story is a fantastical take on Late Han Dynasty China, the era of the Yellow Turban Rebellion and the fall of the capital.

"> Mystical Chinese martial arts.

Wo Long is a special game, however, because it’s aiming to be one of the most accessible Souls-like, even compared to Elden Ring. It supports seamless co-op, as well as the ability to hire AI companions to aid you for the entire mission.

But the biggest reason casual players, and Team Ninja fans alike, are looking forward to this one is that it’s a day-one Game Pass release, available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Cloud.

That, combined with its more accessible general design, means that it’s not just another niche Team Ninja game. Whether you’re eager to dip your toes into the genre, or it’s already one of your most anticipated games – this guide is for you. We’re going to list what you need to know about Wo Long’s release times, pre-load information and everything else concerning its launch.

Ready to get your glaive on?

Wo Long release date

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches Friday, March 3 simultaneously on PC (Steam, and Windows Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It also joins Game Pass on the same day, for PC, and Xbox consoles.

Wo Long unlock times

Wo Long will unlock at midnight on all platforms, which is the standard unlock time for lots of games. When the clocks hit midnight on March 3, you’ll be able to start playing.

That typically means players in the PST time zone can start playing at 9pm on March 2, but Team Ninja has not clarified whether that’s the case for Wo Long.

Wo Long pre-load times and download size

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available to pre-load right now on Xbox, but there’s still no word on PlayStation or Steam.

When the developer doesn’t share details ahead of time, it typically means either the pre-load will be live around 24 hours before release, or won’t be available at all. We’ll keep this story updated as soon as we learn more from Team Ninja.

As for the download size, except it to be in the range of 44GBs, though you’ll need around 60GB of free space on your PC/console’s drive.