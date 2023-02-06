Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting one last demo before it launches

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting one last demo ahead of its release in March, giving you another opportunity to try it out for yourself.

The official Wo Long Twitter account shared yesterday, February 5, that a demo for the action role-playing game would be released February 24. You'll be able to try the demo out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. "Save data from this demo will transfer to the final game," explains the tweet announcing the demo. "Complete the demo to obtain the 'Crouching Dragon Helmet' DLC in the full game."

Last time the game received a demo it was only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, making this a good opportunity for everyone that hasn't made the jump to new-gen to try out Team Ninja's latest. It's also good to see Team Ninja following on from recent trends of save data carrying on into the main game, it's just nice to know you don't have to repeat those first two chapters (as noted in a press release) just because. Online multiplayer will also be available to try out in the demo too.

The full release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty arrives March 3 on all platforms mentioned, so you only have to wait a week between giving the demo a go and playing the full release. One thing you shouldn't expect, if you do try it out, is being able to choose the difficulty, as there aren't any difficulty options to be found. Not particularly surprising considering it's a successor to Nioh, so it fits within that vague Soulsian category that most of the time just means "difficult."

There might not be any difficult options, but so far it is looking to be accessible in a similar way to how Elden Ring is, and possibly more so, through its very design.