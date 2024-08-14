Witchfire finally comes to Steam Early Access this year, but this latest update makes the wait even harder

If you only pay attention to PC releases when they drop on Steam, you may have missed the release of Witchfire, the new game from The Astronauts. It arrived nearly a year ago on the Epic Games Store, and though it didn’t launch with a lot of content, it received nearly-universal praise.

We also happen to be big fans of Witchfire here, and the developer has some really good news for those who have been eagerly anticipating the game's arrival on Steam.

The Astronauts has announced that Witchfire is coming later this year to Steam Early Access. The game is not done yet, and won’t be finished by the time it hits Steam, either. This is why it will continue its journey in early access on Steam alongside the Epic Games Store.

While there’s currently no solid release date (sometime in Q4), we’re guessing it will probably drop around October. If you want to stay in the know, you may want to wishlist it on Steam in the meantime.

The version Steam players will get access to later this year will have a lot more content, including today’s big drop: The Wailing Tower. The update includes a whole new map, one with something of a cosmic horror theme. It also comes with a new set of enemies, gear and more.

Witchfire mixes elements from extraction games with classic shooter and RPG mechanics. While that loop remains, several major changes have been made to make that initial journey more interesting. There’s new loot to acquire, new skills, and streamlined progression that will allow you to become more powerful early. The change to pick-ups is so massive, in fact, The Astronauts is calling it Arcana 2.0.

If the big new update got you interested, you can play Witchfire right now on the Epic Games Store.