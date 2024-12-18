Can't wait for The Witcher 4? Well, thanks to Witcher 3 modders, you can now get an early taste of playing as grown up monster slayer Ciri

While hype for The Witcher 4's rightly through the roof right now after it got a cool new trailer at The Game Awards last week, odds are we've still got a good while to wait before we can all head off on the path as Ciri.

However, if you're pining to get a bit of a taste of roleplaying as the grown up, monster slayer version of everyone's favorite child of the elder blood right now, Witcher 3 modders are on the case, and one of them's just earned a thumbs up from Witcher 4 director Sebastian Kalemba himself.

Inspired by the first look at Ciri's new life that Game Awards trailer offered, modder Forlornsito decided to create 'The Witcher 4 Concept Ciri - Toxic Mutant'. Basically, it aims to make Witcher 3 Ciri look exactly like she does in that TW4 trailer, by switching up her gear and appearance.

"I wanted to create something that resembled this new adult mutated Witcher Ciri using in game and vanilla assets..." the modder wrote, "The blue eyes were taken directly from the trailer, I upscaled them and fixed the textures back in Photoshop. I know there are a few differences between the outfits, but overall I think I nailed a very similar outfit. You guys will be the judges."

They also add that you might notice a bit of visual glitching with Ciri's chainmail and hood, and as mods like this go - especially when they're just released - that kind of thing is generally to be expected. Witcher 4 director Kalemba certainly doesn't seem to mind, having shared the mod in a tweet and declared "No way, community delivers as always!!!"

no way, community delivers as always!!! https://t.co/pCdlGGKS1B #Witcher4 — Sebastian Kalemba (@Skalemba) December 17, 2024

If you're rocking an otherwise vanilla copy of The Witcher 3, you should be able to play as this new look Ciri in the usual main story missons that see you step into her shoes, and of course she'll also be looking all Witcher 4 when you encounter her in the world and cutscenes as Geralt.

That said, assuming they're compatible, using a mod like 'Better Call Ciri should let you get a bit of early taste of roaming freely around the continent in her Witcher 4 protagonist form. Obviously you'll not have access to the new abilities and everyuthing else her proper setup in the new game will come with, but it's cool regardless.

Plus, another modder called Apzurv has gone ahead and re-created Ciri's sword from the trailer in TW3, so that's something else you can maybe try adding into your Witcher modding brew.

In amongst the many things it's said about The Witcher 4 following that trailer, CD Projekt has confirmed that Ciri has a new voice in the game, provided by Ciara Berkeley rather than TW3 actress Jo Wyatt