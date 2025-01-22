The Witcher 4's all about Ciri and even Geralt's fully aboard her hype train, but he won't fully explain why he's so excited, because he's pro-reading

Well, if you're one of the five idiots on Earth still unhappy about Ciri being tapped to be The Witcher 4's protagonist, your job just got a bit harder. Doug Cockle, Geralt's iconic voice actor has now given his two cents on the change, and he thinks it's "a really, really interesting move".

You might be surprised that it's taken this long for the voice of the world's foremost gravelly-voiced monster hunter to have his say on the thing we all found out at last year's Game Awards, but to be fair, I don't blame him for staying mum. CD Projekt did apparently tell him off for saying things about The Witcher 4 not too long ago, y'know.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking to IGN as part of a chat about The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, a Netflix thing he's starring in as animated Gerry from the Riviera, Cockle offered his views on Ciri having gotten the nod as TW4 main character. In short, he's "really excited".

"I think it's a really good move," the actor said, "I mean, I always thought that continuing the saga, but shifting to Ciri would be a really, really interesting move for all kinds of reasons, but mostly because of things that happen in the books, which I don't want to give away because people - I want people to go read. So yeah, I think it's really exciting. I can't wait. I can't wait to see what they've done."

Oh no. Not reading. We play video games, which absolutely never have text in them, Doug. We don't read. Oh, you mean the Witcher books, which are the basis of some video games? Alright, we can make an exception.

Dropping the sark, to be honest, it's been a while since I read the Witcher books myself, so I'm gonna have to flip 'em back open to try and work out what kinds of things Cockle's alluding to here. Damn. He's gotten me.

Speaking of Geralt and things we're not quite sure of, we currently only know that the White Wolf will be showing up in The Witcher 4. Game director Sebastian Kalemba didn't provide any details as to what exactly he'll be up to when chatting to people after that TGAs reveal, but he did insist that Geralt is important to both the devs and Ciri.