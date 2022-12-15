The Witcher 3 Netflix armor: How to complete In The Eternal Fire's Shadow

The Witcher 3 Netflix quest and armor are here at last, letting you outfit Geralt like Henry Cavill, or close as close as the 2015 rendition of the hero can get to the Netflix series’ erstwhile star actor.

If you want the new armor for yourself, you’ll need to get ready for a few fights and a tough boss. The Netflix quests are available as soon as you boot the game, but the recommended level is fairly high for a good reason.

If you aren’t seeing the quest or the toggles to change Nilfgaardian soldier armor and Triss and Yennefer’s outfits on the main menu's "Game" settings option, make sure you’ve downloaded the latest update.

Does The Witcher 3 NEED a next-gen upgrade?

The Witcher 3 Eternal Fire quest

Witcher 3 Netflix armor quest – In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow

You’re looking for In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow, which should appear as an area of interest in the Devil’s Pit area, east of Mulberry and north of Crookback Bog in the center of Velen. Outside the Devil’s Pit, near the fast travel sign, you should find a young man in red next to a cart who enlists your help in cleansing the Pit’s cave from evil spirits.

Make sure to ask for a moderate fee, around 250 coins, to avoid irking the deacon. You’ll also want to be at least level 10 or higher, with skill points invested in Geralt’s attacks and the signs you use most often, to handle some of the quest’s foes without too much trouble.

You’ll need to enter the Pit and clear out the bandits there, all of whom are at level nine. If you’ve recently cleared the Pit, the bandits will respawn anyway. Make your way to the bottom of the Pit as you clear out the last of them. At the back is an entrance to a cave that was formerly blocked by a large wooden door.

The cave’s interior is dark, so we recommend crafting a Cat Potion. You start the game with the Cat manuscript page, and it uses common ingredients.

Explore the mine and find Reinhald’s letters

Activate your Witcher senses, and follow the trail of clues, picking up Reinhald’s Letters ars you go, until you reach a fork in the path. Go left, even though you’re told to go right, and keep following the trail until it hits a brick wall. Your Witcher senses tell you this wall is breakable, so use your Aard sign – the one that generates a small blast of force – and knock it down.

Use another Cat Potion if need be, and head into the mine’s darkest depths. Keep pushing forward through the lab area until you reach a point where the disembodied voice tells you to go away again. Save, heal if necessary, and push forward into the pit, where you’ll fight several Plague Victims (level 14).

After the fight ends, move ahead again, and enter the small hut at the map’s eastern edge, using Aard to bust the door down. Read the note on the table to acquire Red Miasmal’s bestiary entry. Read the entry, and then craft Reinhald’s Philter.

The next phase sees you continuing further into the tunnels, fighting off more Plague Victims until you reach a pair of large wooden doors with the final letter attached.

Reinhald and Red Miasmal fight

Inside the room is Reinhald and, more importantly, the Red Miasmal possessing him. Use Aard to break Reinhald’s shackles, and make sure you don’t give him the Reinhald potion. You need it, and if you give it over, the Miasmal just throws it away.

Geralt will automatically drink it and gain a buff against the Miasmal, though at the cost of a chunk of his humanity. If you have White Honey on hand, make sure to use it and lower Geralt’s toxicity levels.

Since Reinhald is technically a spirit, you can slow his movement temporarily by casting the Yrden sign. During this phase of the fight, Reinhald will occasionally use Quen and summon a shield. When that happens, hold off attacking so you don’t waste your stamina. Use your regular attacks and the Aard sign to deal the most damage, and play aggressively. Reinhald recovers health during this phase of the fight if you leave him be for too long.

Eventually, Geralt drives the Red Miasmal from Reinhald’s body, which means it’s on to round two against the Miasmal itself. Yrden still works against it, so use that sign to trap the Miasmal momentarily while you whittle its health down. At 50 percent health and then again at 25 percent, the Miasmal will summon Plague Victims. Take them out before attending to the Miasmal again.

At the end of the fight, you get the Forgotten Wolf School Witcher diagram set, a scavenger hunt you can only take on in Kaer Morhen once you reach level 20.

Reinhald dialogue - In the Eternal Fire's Shadow ending choices

Two choices make a difference in the outcome. Pick:

Not all priests are wicked

Don’t need a church to do good, priest

Whether you're just starting The Witcher 3 for the first time or need a refresh after a long time out of the saddle, check out our Witcher 3 walkthrough for all the essential info, including how to get the best ending and which quests you should actually do in the wide, open world.