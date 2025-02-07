There's now a Witcher 3 mod that lets you ride around on a full-size dragon Skyrim-style, just in case you don't fancy a piggyback from an alchemist

In possibly the most visually interesting case of someone combining another thing I like with The Witcher 3 via a mod since someone slapped Kazuma Kiryu's back tat on big Gerry, there's now one that'll let you ride on a dragon a bit like Skyrim's Dragonborn can after visiting Solstheim.

As with a bunch of cool Witcher 3 mods we reported on last year, such as new quests, a big ship you can fall through the deck of, and playing as Ciri in her The Witcher 4 getup, this one also wouldn't be possible with those handy REDkit tools.

It's called 'Herald of the White Frost' and it's by modder errornoaccess, who also made the mod that lets you run around as centaur horse-man Geralt which I had a fun few hours with back in November. They've also made mounts of griffins, fiends, and, er, White Orchard's alchemist Tomira.

Anyway, their latest creation is a "custom dracolizard monster" you've got to beat in a boss battle before you can hop on its back and fly around on it a bit like you do with Skyrim's dragon riding, a thing we've all tried once or twice, then promptly forgotten it exists.

You can find the dragon - named Unhcegila, the Herald of the White Frost - in the frozen town during the portal-hopping quest 'Through Time and Space', in White Orchard, or summon it via a "Mysterious Sapphire Crystal" that the mod puts on sale at four vanilla merchants detailed in the its description.

After that, you've got a fight to win - a pretty tough one by the looks of the mod's comments so far. It'll earn you the "Horn of the Frozen Flame", which can be used to summon the dragon for you to ride, likely by equipping it as you would a torch to blow it, if it follows the same pattern as that centaur mod. The first time you do so, it looks like you'll get a quick tutorial running through the dragon riding controls.

Do you fancy trying a dragon as your means of commuting from contract to contract? Or are you worried Roach'll get jealous? Let us know below!