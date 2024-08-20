Winter Soldier and Captain America revealed as Marvel Rival's next character, arriving in December

Marvel Rivals has just had a new character revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live. It's Winter Soldier and Captain America, who will both be arriving on December 6 when the game finally launches with all of its characters free-to-play

This character reveal of course came alongside a new trailer, which gave us a good look at the two new characters, as well as a brief tease for Dr. Doom at the end, who just so happens to have just arrived in Fortnite.

Marvel Rivals is popping off in a serious way right now, especially at a time where the arcadey team-based hero shooters aren't exactly in a golden era. Overwatch 2 isn't exactly taking the world by storm, and many of the competitors that tried to knock Overwatch off its throne over the years have fallen by the wayside. It helps the game is great too!

The game in its current state is in the process of pre-release betas, the last one being an invite-only affair. Here's hoping in the near future an open beta is on the cards, especially when so much excitement is circulating around the game.

What do you think of ? making their way to the game? Let us know below!