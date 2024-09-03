First Winnie the Pooh, now Peter Pan - the first trailer for the next film in the, sigh, Poohniverse, will have you begging for one of Disney's awful live-action remakes

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, the next film from the team behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, has received its first trailer and it looks like a movie alright.

The thing about public domain is that it's pretty much guaranteed that as soon as something enters it, you'll have a horror version of it. Why that's people's first port of call, only they can say, but I know this fact of life to be true. That's why quite soon after everyone's favourite honey-loving bear became public domain, someone decided to make Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a thoroughly mediocre film that so obviously exists purely because someone had to do it. A sequel is actually on the way sometime this year, but there's already a trailer for the next film after that, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare.

You can check out the trailer for it below, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence - why is Pop Goes the Weasel playing? Why does Peter Pan's voice randomly get deeper? Which one is Wendy? As detailed by the trailer's description, this take on Peter Pan "follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from 'the clutches of the evil Peter Pan.' Along the way she meets Tinkerbell, who in this twisted version of the story will be seen taking heroine, convinced that it’s pixie dust." Ok!

Director Scott Jeffrey explains that "This is tonally an extremely darker film to Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey. When dealing with children being abducted, it felt right. All of the films from our Poohniverse will feel different from the last. So, if one isn’t for you, then maybe the next will be. Peter Pan is the most vicious of them all. He is twisted, cruel and cunning."

Right now the film doesn't have a release date, it's just listed as coming soon, but considering how quickly they're getting these things out (the first Winnie the Pooh only came out last year), I'm sure you don't have all that long to wait.