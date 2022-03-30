Will you be subscribing to the new PS Plus subscription tiers?

Ever since Microsoft came out swinging with its industry-changing Xbox Game Pass subscription service, many wondered when Sony would rise to meet it. Up until now, Sony has been offering two very distinct subscription services: PS Plus, which is a more traditional monthly free games library, and streaming service PS Now. On March 29, Sony finally revealed its updated PS Plus service, made up of three tiers of escalating features and pricing.

With the cat finally out of the bag on the new and improved PS Plus, we wanted to know what you think. Specifically, whether you'll be subscribing to PS Plus – and if so, which tier. Let us know in the comments, and use the poll embedded below to vote on an answer. You'll be able to see what the community thinks once you've voted.

For those that need a refresher, here's how each of the three new PS Plus tiers break down:

PS Plus Essentials - will cost $9.99/€8.99/£6.99 a month (or $24.99/€24.99/£19.99 per three months, or $59.99/€59.99/£49.99 per year) and is effectively the same as PS Plus.

- will cost $9.99/€8.99/£6.99 a month (or $24.99/€24.99/£19.99 per three months, or $59.99/€59.99/£49.99 per year) and is effectively the same as PS Plus. PS Plus Extra – includes all the benefits you get with PlayStation Plus, as well as a library of 400 PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded to your consoles. It’s worth noting that no Sony games will be added on day one as part of the service – unlike on Xbox – and instead we’ll get first-party games on the service sometime after their initial launch windows. PS Plus Extra will cost: $14.99/€13.99/£10.99 a month, $39.99/€39.99/£31.99 for three months, or $99.99/€99.99/£83.99 a year.

– includes all the benefits you get with PlayStation Plus, as well as a library of 400 PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded to your consoles. It’s worth noting that no Sony games will be added on day one as part of the service – unlike on Xbox – and instead we’ll get first-party games on the service sometime after their initial launch windows. PS Plus Extra will cost: $14.99/€13.99/£10.99 a month, $39.99/€39.99/£31.99 for three months, or $99.99/€99.99/£83.99 a year. PS Plus Premium – this tier includes all the above and also adds classic games from the PS1, PS2 and PSP, time-limited game trials, and PS3/PS4 game streaming. This service will cost: $17.99/€16.99/£13.49 a month, $49.99/€49.99/£39.99 for three months, or $119.99/€119.99/£99.99 a year

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Make sure to let us know your thoughts on the new PS Plus tiers in the comments below. For more Sony news, read our op-ed on whether these changes are enough to make PS Plus a true Game Pass competitor.