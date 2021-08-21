Wild, the prehistoric shamanic title from Wild Sheep Stuido is no longer in development, it seems.

This is according to journalist Jeff Grubb speaking in a Giant Bomb video, who stated that "Wild is dead."

It seems that with the retirement of studio head Michel Ancel, the "project got shut down," and the "team that was working on it was looking at maybe trying to stay together and work on other projects."

“I don’t know what happened with that, but they were like, ‘we’re not working on [Wild] anymore, but we do have a lot of talent here, so maybe we can work on some stuff’”, said Grubb (via VGC).

Ancel, the creator of the Beyond Good and Evil 2, Rabbids, and Rayman franchises, left the industry last year to work on a wildlife sanctuary.

Last we heard, despite Ancel's departure from the studio, Wild Sheep Studio was still helming the PlayStation-exclusive Wild, and at one point, it was hiring more folks to help shore up the development team.

When it was first revealed, it was said the ambitious game was set 10,000 years ago when "nature and humanity were one," and in it you could play as an animal or human. The game map was the size of Europe and conatined dynamic weather and seasons, and was said to be "filled with interactive opportunities that feel endless."

"Every time you play you’ll discover new things, even in the same place as before," said Ancel. "But the best feature came from our prototyping phase when we started playing as wolves, horses, sheep and… even trout. So we decided that in Wild every creature should be playable, even the giant and dangerous ones.

"All these features combined, open so many new gameplay situations, especially when playing online. How you approach the game is up to you, what you do and even what you are – it’s all up to you."

First announced seven years ago as PS4-exclusive, the game was next shown off during Paris Games Week 2015, and we were given the last look at it five years ago in offscreen footage shown by Ancel.

Neither Sony nor Wild Sheep Studios have commented on the report as of press time.