While you wait for that Superman trailer, have a listen to the upcoming film's quite lovely main theme that calls back to the 1978 original

We won't be getting the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman until later in the week, but he has at least shared the main theme.

There's a lot riding on James Gunn's shoulders at the moment. As co-CEO of DC Studios, he's the one leading the new DCU in a direction that'll either pay off tremendously, or have DC presumably abandon its connected film universe ambitions entirely (there's only so many times you can do a universe reboot, despite what the comics might tell you). As shared by Gunn himself on his personal Twitter account, a teaser trailer for his Superman film is finally coming this Thursday, offering up a first look at the new DCU - on the live action front, anyway, as his currently airing animated series Creature Commandos is actually the first project in the film universe.

Look up. #Superman only in theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/hXaGAtRAGB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 16, 2024

In order to tide you over until Thursday, though, Gunn also released a small snippet of what seems to be the film's main theme. You can check it out for yourself above, the audio paired with a sort-of-GIF of David Corenswet's Superman flying upwards, the theme playing as he does so. And it's quite lovely! Very mellow, nostalgic kind of vibe to it, and you don't have to listen too closely to hear that it has a callback to the 1978 Richard Donner directed film's main theme, of course incredibly composed by the one and only John Williams.

This new theme will have been done by John Murphy, a composer who has a number of classics under his belt like 28 Days Later, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and 2021's The Suicide Squad, which Gunn also directed; this'll be the third film the pair has worked on together, as Murphy also did the score on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

After this week's teaser trailer, though, you've still got a bit of a wait to go, as Superman isn't due out until July 11 next year. I'm sure you'll manage!