Which PS Plus game will you be picking up in April?

Modern gaming can be a real marvel sometimes. Not only do we get to play huge, expansive open-world titles like Elden Ring and The Witcher 3, we also have access to libraries of games as part of subscription services. PlayStation Plus is Sony's offering, granting subscribers a selection of free games to download each month. This month's selection includes a great multiplayer co-op action game, a genuinely brilliant deck-building RPG, as well as an updated version of a cult classic platformer.

Now that we know what the PS Plus games for April 2022 are, we'd like to know which one you'll be picking up. You can vote in the poll below, and leave your thoughts in the comments if you feel like it. Our money is on SpongeBob to be quite honest, but then again the other two are also great choices. To refresh your memeory, here are the three PS Plus games included for subscribers in April 2022:

Hood: Outlaws and Legends (PS5,PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4)

Last month's selections have just expired, too, meaning that if you didn't add March's titles (Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends) to your game library, you've missed the chance to get on those games for free.

It was also announced recently that the time-sink RPG extraordinaire Persona 5 will be leaving the PlayStation Plus Collection on May 11. So, if you want it, you will need to add the game to your library before that date arrives.

As ever, the PS Plus lineup will change next month, giving you a choice between three new games. In the meantime, check out our piece on what makes Slay the Spire so great. Let us know what games you'd like to see come to PS Plus next month, in the comments below.