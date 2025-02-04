One of the earliest side quests you'll be able to complete in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a hunt for a legendary silver axe, hidden somewhere in the forst in the Trosky region. While the quest does point you in the rough direction, the task of actually finding the axe requires you to follow some very vague directions. As such, the silver axe location in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is trickier than you'd think.

As such, we've written up a quick guide on where to find the silver axe in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This includes screenshots of both the location on the map and what the axe location actually looks like when you walk into it.

Where is the silver axe in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Before you even start looking for the silver axe, you need a space to dig it up. You can either buy one of these, or grab one during your travels. You should still have one from the old lady's hut from the start of the game.

The silver axe is located on top of the forest-covered hill north of the large pond the quest takes you to. You can see the exact location below:

Walk to where the player pin is located in this screenshot. | Image credit: VG247

Once you make yourself to this point on the map, look out for a grave near a break in the tree line where you can look down at the river north of the hill. It's right at the peak of the hill too, so if you find yourself traveling down hill, you're going in the wrong direction.

Get here and start digging! | Image credit: VG247

Once here, dig up the axe. It'll need reparing, so either using a weapon repair kit or take it to a blacksmith to get it fixed up. Once done, you've got a pretty decent early game axe to mess around with! If you don't fancy it, you can also sell it to traders for a tasty pay out.

That concludes this guide, let us know if you've managed to find the axe down below, and whether or not you'll actually use the thing.