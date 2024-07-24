Prepare yourself for one last round of sucking, because What We Do in the Shadows' final season has a premiere date

I hope you're ready for blood sucking, fancy shirt tucking, and a whole lot of- well, you know, because What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is just a few months away.

All good things must come to an end, or so the saying goes, even though you don't always want them to. But, unfortunately that is the case for the beloved comedy mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows, which will be wrapping things up with its sixth and final season later this year. And by later this year, I mean just three months away, as FX has finally set the premiere date for this final season: October 21. It's obviously very seasonally appropriate, with Halloween right around the corner, and apparently it will arrive with three episodes right off the bat (pun very much intended).

After that, it will stick to a weekly schedule for a total of 11 episodes, with every episode airing on Hulu the next day. Sorry to international fans, though, as there doesn't appear to be an international release date just yet, but they will air on Disney+ whenever they are released in other territories.

Season 6's official description explains what the cast will be getting up to this time round: "After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century - not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street)."

Those of you attending San Diego Comic Con might also be interested to hear that a panel about the show is being held, and will feature stars like Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, along with executive producer/writer Paul Simms and EP/director Kyle Newacheck - you can check that out at 3:30-4:30pm PT in Hall H, tomorrow, July 25, where a sneak preview of a new episode is being shown off too.