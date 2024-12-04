What is Magic Thread in Fisch?

As part of its Ancient Isle update, the Roblox experience Fisch also added a new crafting mechanic where players can create their own powerful fishing rods.

However, to build these creations, you need to find new crafting materials across the seas: the most common of these is Magic Thread.

Where do you find Magic Thread?

Magic Thread is now a relatively common drop from all types of fishing in Fisch. Whenever you cast out your rod and pull up your fish, you also have an additional chance to dredge up an extra item.

While sometimes this is something particularly exciting like a Treasure Map, it’s more likely to be Magic Thread.

Speaking of Treasure Maps, the treasure chests you find where X marks the spot can also contain some Magic Thread too.

What do you do with Magic Thread in Fisch?

Magic Thread is a common crafting resource that’s used to build the new, craftable fishing rods on the Ancient Isle.

Between Mushgrove Swamp and Snowcap Island, you can now sail further east to reach the Ancient Isle. Once there, you need to find four Fragments scattered around the island.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

In a secret cave hidden behind a waterfall, you can then climb down a rope with three friends to unlock the mysterious Ancient Archives by offering the four fragments to the totems you find there.

Inside the Ancient Archives, you can run and jump across the broken bridge using the glider - just as you do to reach the Brine Pool - to get to another hidden area. Here you find a crafting station where you can build a variety of rods.

This is where you put the Magic Thread you’ve gathered to good use!

If you’re still in the early game and yet to visit the Ancient Isle, be sure to check out our full Bestiary and fish locations page for some tips on how to proceed.

Otherwise, you can also get some vital resource boosts from our Fisch codes page to help you reach your goal!