What are you playing this weekend?

Another glorious weekend is upon us, and it's time to kick back and get outside to enjoy the perfect weather June brings before July roars in with its heat and kicks us back indoors.

In our neck of the woods, it's supposed to be a rather mild evening, perfect for sitting outdoors to watch the Strawberry Supermoon rise.

Whie that is a strange name; it's called that because it's the last full Moon of spring, or the first of summer, and, well, berries are starting to come on. It has nothing to do with the hue, as the Moon almost always appears reddish when it's close to the horizon.

Over in Europe, some call it the Honey Moon or Mead Moon. Whatever you call it, get out and enjoy it. Have some strawberry wine as a nod to it while you're at it. We are, at least.

Moon talks aside, June is a lovely month. It's not too hot and not too cool... kinda like the porridge Goldilocks chose. But some days can be a bit warm, and on days like that, why not sit in the house and play a game or two?

This weekend, we're doing a bit of fighting and enjoying a coming-of-age story.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Street Figher 6

This weekend, all I'll be playing is Street Fighter 6. It's all I want to play. It's all I've wanted to play for months. I jumped into training mode for a few hours last night after it unlocked, and I landed on Honda as my current main, which means I need to wrap my small brain around charge motions.

I'm headed to an event in London on Saturday where roughly seven people will be playing in a fun tournament, so that should be a lot of fun! We're in a new era of Street Fighter, which means, as far as I'm concerned, games are great again.

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor – Street Fighter 6

This is my last weekend of chill time for quite a while; next week, I will be heading to the hills of Los Angeles to sample all the delights of E3–– err, I mean Summer Games Fest. While this will be an enjoyable time (Alan Wake 2! Cyberpunk 2077 DLC! Some stuff I'm not allowed to talk about yet!), it will also be intense. I have no less than 25 hours on planes, all in all, in which time I hope to finish Tears of the Kingdom and start Final Fantasy 6 (again).

Before that, though, I got a date with an extraordinary British girl. Her name is Cammy White – but I call her Killer Bee as a pet name. She's been wanting to hang out with me for a while, but this weekend is the first time in a few years she's really been available. I heard she wants to take me to some kinda Battle Hub… I think it's a club in London's East End? Anyway, she told me she's gonna wear trousers for the first time in a while and wants to make sure I'm not gonna go all 'psycho power' on her, whatever that means. I expect we're going to have a good time together – talking about all things modern and classic, and how cool it is travelling all around the world!

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Persona 4 Golden

It's getting to that point in the year where I've started going outside and enjoying it. The sun is out on most days, and with any warmth in Britain comes the never-ending smell of barbecues. So, my friends and I will be contributing to that and having our own barbecue this weekend, and I can't wait! Aside from that, I'm also off to see the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse tomorrow. Into the Spiderverse is probably one of my favourite films, so I'm really excited to see that, too.

Touching grass aside, I did start a playthrough of Persona 4 last weekend out of nowhere, and I'm really enjoying it. It feels odd here and there, and there is some very questionable dialogue, but mindlessly going to school and crawling dungeons afterward is pretty fun. It's become my go-to game to unwind with, and hopefully, with some luck, I might even finish it eventually. I'm only very good at seeing games through to the end if I'm writing guides for them, but 20 hours in, Persona 4's story definitely has me firmly glued to it when I'm not playing Zelda, Valorant, or going outside.

That is for us. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?